Rs 200 crore allocated for development of sports infrastructure in J&K: Anurag Thakur in Budgam

Budgam: Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur has said that the Centre has allocated Rs. 200 Cr. investment to develop sports infrastructure of U.T of J&K on modern patterns and that there will be one highly equipped indoor stadium in each district of J&K.

These remarks were made by him while addressing a gathering of sports persons, players, members of PRIs, DDCs, BDCs and students at Budgam on Monday as part of the Union Governments Public Outreach Programme.

The Minister also e-inaugurated three highly equipped indoor stadiums in Budgam, Pulwama and Anantnag. Now sports facility in these stadiums will run 365 days without getting affected by weather or other disruptions, the Minister said.

The Minister further said that “in future, it will be my desire and aim to visit every district of J&K and personally witness the requirements on ground”. He also said the government is going to start procedures for upgradation and renovation of all existing sports infrastructure at par with international standards. The Minister in his speech appealed all people of the country to visit this place and see for themselves the beautiful green pastures, clean atmosphere and hospitality of the people of Kashmir.

The Minister on the occasion appealed young generation particularly inspiring youth to say no to drugs and use sports as tool of personal development, capability and talent which will enable them to compete in any competitions be it in sports or in academic field.

He also appreciated the efforts of district administration and sports council of J&K for ensuring timely completion of these prestigious projects despite going through enormous hardships due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Thakur said that he was thrilled to notice that the youth of J&K are showing keen interest in sporting activities. “Our players shall not feel disappointed on account of non-availability of sports infrastructure”, the Minister emphasized. He stressed upon training of youth on new and scientific pattern to achieve desired results in all sporting activities.

Earlier, the Minister upon reaching the venue was welcomed by Advisor to LG of UT,. Farooq Ahmad Khan, Principal Secretary YSS, Director YSS Kashmir, DC Budgam Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza and SSP Budgam among other dignitaries.

In his welcome address, Farooq Ahmad Khan said that this day will be remembered as an auspicious day for the sports lovers of UT of J&K particularly the young sports persons from Budgam, Anantnag and Pulwama where three fully equipped indoor stadiums have been inaugurated and thrown open for onward sporting activities. He said the present Government under the leadership of Honorable Prime Minister has formulated a comprehensive plan to take sports infrastructure at par with the infrastructure available in developed countries. He said the aim of the Honorable PM is to facilitate more and more sports persons who can bring laurels to the country in competing at Olympic level and win medals.

The Minister, after inaugurating the indoor stadiums, had an interaction with volley ball players from two local teams who during the proceedings played a volley ball game which was duly appreciated by the Minister as a volley ball player. The Minister also witnessed other sports activities displayed by athletes affiliated to the sport of boxing, judo and fencing.

The day long function was also attended by DDC Chairperson Nazir Ahmad Khan along with DDCs, BDCs and other PRI members, beside various district and sectoral officers.