‘Rs 1 lakh per month for first two years’: Modeled on west, J&K govt rolls out `Sustainable Development Fellowship’ for young graduates

SRINAGAR: It is raining cash for highly motivated graduates in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir government has rolled out Lieutenant Governor’s Sustainable Development Fellowship (LGSDF) for Engineering, Management and other Graduates from leading academic institutions.

The highly attractive fellowship programme is initially for a period of two years, extendable by another three years (a total of 5 years). Under the programme, a fellow will be paid Rs one lakh per month for the first two years.

However, outstanding candidates with proven merit, competencies and work experience, the fellowship amount may be kept flexible in order to attract the most deserving.

The fellowship amount for the subsequent years shall vary upon performance appraisal by the High-Powered Committee. In addition to the fellowship, an annual contingency allowance of Rs. one lakh will be provided for consumables and other support facilities.

Travel, lodging, boarding, and other incidental expenses, if any, will be reimbursed as per the prevalent rules of the knowledge partner. Initially IIT, Jammu will be the knowledge partner.

“The programme will provide a fulfilling experience to the fellows. It will also provide valuable insights to policymakers and implementing agencies. Fellows shall have to engage in a wide and diverse range of work in their chosen field, using analytical tools, critical thinking, and innovative ideas,” said Sushma Chauhan, Secretary, Higher Education Department, J&K.

Every year, 10 fellows, who have graduated with high academic credentials from IITs/IIMs/NITs/other leading academic institutions, with a year or more work experience, shall be selected for the fellowship.

Those with B.Tech, B. E from IIT/NIT and other reputed engineering colleges and institutions, PG Diploma in Management, MBA from IIM or other reputed institutions, MBBS and, any other graduate in Humanities and Social Sciences, Commerce, Science, etc, from reputed academic institutions are eligible for the fellowship.

A minimum of 60 percent marks in aggregate or equivalent level at the qualifying stage is a prerequisite. Candidates with a minimum of one year of professional experience in their respective fields of specializations shall be encouraged to apply.

Those with work experience in the development and infrastructure sector with reasonable exposure to policy design and implementation will have an added advantage.

However, the candidates should not be more than 30 years of age. “Candidates graduated from higher educational institutions in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir will be preferred. Women Candidates are highly encouraged to apply,” she said.

The work of the fellows will be periodically evaluated by a high-powered committee of four members including Chief Secretary, Secretary to Lt. Governor, and Director, IIT, Jammu. Secretary Higher Education will be the Member Secretary. The committee shall meet at least once in four months to review the implementation

However, the fellowship may be withdrawn, if the work is not considered satisfactory.

“In addition to the above, there shall also be an Institutional Committee to oversee planning, coordination, and such other measures for the smooth implementation of the Fellowship. The committee includes Director, IIT, Jammu, Experts (within Institute and UT), 2 Experts from outside the UT and Secretary, Higher Education,” Chauhan said.

The program may be evaluated once every year by a credible and reputed third-party agency, institution, and organization with proven merit and competence. “Selected Candidates will have to mandatorily undergo a 10-day long orientation program,” she said.