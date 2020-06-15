RR Swain is new ADGP CID

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Government on Monday ordered appointment of RR Swain as new intelligence chief of the Union Territory.

Swain, an IPS officer of 1991 batch, has returned from Central deputation.

Before proceeding on central deputation, Swain had served as SSP Srinagar, SSP Jammu and DIG Vigilance. According to an order issued by Home department, RR Swain has been posted as ADGP CID—(KNO)