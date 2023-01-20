Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday distributed about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in the various Government departments and said the process under the Rozgar Mela will bring jobs to lakhs of more families in coming days.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Prime Minister, also interacted with the appointees on the occasion via video conference. Addressing the gathering, Modi said that this is the first Rozgar Mela of 2023 and congratulated the new appointees. He noted that these employment opportunities will infuse a new ray of hope not just in the appointees but also among crores of families.

The Prime Minister said that, in fact, “regular Rozgar Melas have become a mark of this Government.” This showed that whatever the Government resolves to do, it is realised, he said Modi.

He said that lakhs of new families will get appointed to Government jobs in the days to come as Rozgar Melas are being organised regularly in the NDA-ruled states and Union Territories. The Assam Government organised a Rozgar Mela only on Thursday, and states like Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttarakhand are going to organise it very soon, he said.

The Prime Minister said that he could clearly notice happiness and satisfaction on the faces of the new appointees and noted that most of these candidates come from ordinary backgrounds and many are the first to get a Government job in five generations in their family.

ADVERTISEMENT

This, he said, goes beyond getting a Government job. The candidates are happy that through a transparent and clear recruitment process, their talent has been recognized. “You must have felt a massive change in the recruitment process. In central jobs, the recruitment process has become more streamlined and time-bound,” said the Prime Minister.

Modi said that the transparency and speed of this recruitment process today, characterises every aspect of the functioning of the government. He recalled the time when even routine promotions were mired in delay and disputes. He said that this Government has addressed such issues and ensured a transparent process. “Transparent recruitment and promotion generate trust among the youth,” he said.

Underlining that it is the beginning of a new journey for those who received their appointment letters, he highlighted the contributions and partnerships that they will make by being a part of the government machinery in the developmental journey of the nation.

Modi noted that many new appointees will be interacting with the general public as direct representatives of the Government and they will create an impact in their own ways. Drawing an analogy to the adage in the world of business and industry that the consumer is always right, he remarked that a similar mantra of ‘citizen is always right’ should be implemented in administration.

“This gives rise to the feeling of service attitude and also strengthens it,” he added as he noted that when one gets appointed in the government fold, it is referred to as government service and not a job. He also highlighted the joy that can be experienced by serving the 140 crore Indian citizens and said that it has a positive impact on the people.

Referring to many Government servants taking online courses on iGOT Karmyogi platform, he said that in addition to official training, this platform has many courses for personal development. The Prime Minister gave his own example and said that he has never allowed the student in him to die. “Attitude of self-learning will improve the capabilities of the learner, her institutions and also the capabilities of India”, he said.

Modi asserted “in rapidly changing India, opportunities for employment and self-employment are continuously improving. Fast growth leads to a massive expansion of self-employment opportunities. Today’s India is witnessing this.”

He said that new markets emerge along the periphery of the new roads or railway lines and makes transportation of food grains from the farm to the field a lot easier while also giving rise to tourism.

Referring to the Bharat-Net project of providing broadband connectivity in every village, Modi highlighted the new opportunities for employment when this connectivity takes place. Even those who are not too tech savvy, said the Prime Minister, understand its benefits.