Rouble Nagi visits skill centre in North Kashmir

SOPORE, NOVEMBER 29: Renowned artist and philanthropist Shrimati Rouble Nagi, the founder of the Rouble Nagi Art Foundation, visited her established Skill Centre in Saidpora, Sopore, today to assess its progress and encourage the women benefiting from its initiatives.

Expressing her delight during the visit, Rouble Nagi said, “We are very happy to see the progress which our girls are making in our skill centre, which was opened a few months back. With learning, they are earning as well, and that is truly inspiring.”

The skill centre, launched in June 2024, was created as a part of the foundation’s ongoing mission to empower women in Kashmir. Located in Saidpora, North Kashmir, the centre focuses on providing vocational training to women, enabling them to become financially independent.

Since its inauguration, the centre has garnered significant attention for its success in equipping local women with skills that translate into income-generating opportunities. From tailoring and embroidery to crafting and designing, the training programs have already made a tangible difference in the lives of many.

The Rouble Nagi Art Foundation, known for its impactful work in fostering community development, continues to prioritize initiatives that uplift and empower women across India. The foundation’s efforts in Saidpora mark a significant step toward building sustainable livelihoods and creating a platform for socio-economic growth in the region.