Rouble Nagi Art Foundation hosts women empowerment workshop

ANANTNAG: The Rouble Nagi Art Foundation is proud to announce the successful conduct of an important awareness program focusing on Women Empowerment and Menstrual Hygiene, held at the Govt Degree College Uttersoo, Shangus, Anantnag Under the initiative of Govt. Of Initiative Beti Bachao Beti Padhao. This program aimed to educate and empower women in the community about the importance of menstrual hygiene and the pivotal role of women in societal development.

This event catered the participation of 120 women from the local community. Through interactive session, this program addressed crucial aspects of menstrual health and hygiene management. Furthermore, it also underlined the significance of women’s empowerment in achieving broader socio-economic development goals.

“We believe that by providing women with the right knowledge and resources, we can make a tangible impact on their health and well-being, and foster an environment where they can thrive and contribute meaningfully to society,” said the founder of RNAF, Social Worker and an Artist, Rouble Nagi.

Rouble Nagi Art Foundation is dedicated to bringing about positive social change through art and education. We focus on various initiatives aimed at uplifting underprivileged communities and promoting holistic development.