Rouble Nagi Art Foundation holds sanitary distribution drive

GUREZ:The Rouble Nagi Art Foundation, known for its commitment to community welfare through art and education, organized a significant sanitary distribution drive at Darzgah Wanpora Gurez. The event, held on June 29, 2024, saw the distribution of sanitary Napkins to 250 participants from the local community.

Rouble Nagi, founder of the Rouble Nagi Art Foundation, personally interacted with the attendees, discussing various skills and initiatives aimed at empowering the community as well as starting the Computer lab for girls at Madrassa. As part of her vision to foster skill development, Nagi announced plans to establish a Skill Centre at Darzgah, providing local residents with opportunities to acquire valuable vocational skills.

The sanitary distribution drive underscored the Foundation’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the quality of life and promoting sustainable development in underserved communities. Through such initiatives, the Foundation aims to create a lasting impact by addressing critical needs and fostering self-reliance among community members.