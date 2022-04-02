SRINAGAR: A short video of a street singer’s `manqabat’ has set the internet on fire in Kashmir.

Wearing traditional pheran, the singer sang, `Rotum Damaan Makham Roslay Nazneeas (Saw)’… Mai Chum Cheen Tajadri…’ to the delight of the crowd

Today at Dasgeer Saebne 😊 pic.twitter.com/FZc0LnLPOe — Mirchi RJ Vijdan (@rj_vijdan) April 1, 2022

Armed with a harmonium, the singer sat on the roadside outside the Dastgeer Sahab shrine and sang manqabat. Soon scores of people assembled to listen to his sweet voice. People showered money and some even kissed his forehead to express their love.

The video has notched 11.3 k views on Twitter. It clocked 546 likes and 49 retweets within hours after it was posted by a user. It has notched 4.2k views on Facebook

Social media cannot stop saying `aap ne kaya sama bandha’. People have posted heart emojis to shower their love. However, some users have also criticized the singer for setting the stage on the roadside.

Last year, a video of a kangri maker singing `Be paan wandayu…’ broke the internet in Kashmir.

Weavng Kangri, Manzoor Bhat sang, `Be paan wandayu, zoo tu jaan wandayai maine pir lo te ho… jaan wandayai…’

People retweeted the video and tagged several top-notch Bollywood playback singers and music composers. “Anu Malik chutki baja ke bolega…aag laga dega… aag,” said another user.

Earlier, a 17-second video of a little girl crooning, `Zoo bhi denge, jaan bhi denge, magar kanger nahi denge’ set the internet on fire.

The lines have been taken from Dilip Kumar-starrer `Karma’. `Dil diya hai, jana bhi denge aye sanam terai liyai’ has been a chartbuster in the early eighties. There have been two versions of this song in the movie. In the second version, `sanam’ has been replaced by `watan’.