Srinagar: Roots IAS Academy, a leading institute for civil services coaching, proudly announces the successful completion of the HSC Entrance Exam for aspiring civil servants in Srinagar. The event witnessed an impressive participation of close to 200 aspirants hailing from various districts of the valley.

The HSC Entrance Exam, was meticulously organized into three phases: General Studies (GS), Essay, and Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT). The rigorous examination aimed to evaluate the candidates’ knowledge, critical thinking abilities, and analytical skills, which are essential for success in the civil services field.

During the examination, Roots IAS Academy had the privilege of hosting esteemed visitors from the government sector. Secretary Tribal Affairs, Haroon Rashid, and Administrative Secretary Tribal Affairs, Mission Youth CEO Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary,paid a visit to the institute. Their presence was a testament to the significance and recognition of Roots IAS Academy’s contribution to the development of aspiring civil servants in the region.

Roots IAS Academy, renowned for its comprehensive coaching programs and experienced faculty, provided a conducive environment for the aspirants to showcase their talents and compete at the highest level. The c academy’s commitment to excellence and student welfare was evident throughout the examination process, ensuring fairness and transparency in evaluating the candidates’ performance.

Nishtha Dar, Director of Roots IAS Academy, expressed her satisfaction with the smooth conduct of the HSC Entrance Exam. She stated, “We are delighted to have successfully organized the HSC Entrance Exam at our esteemed academy. The overwhelming response from the aspiring civil servants of Srinagar and nearby districts is a testament to the trust they have placed in Roots IAS Academy. We believe in nurturing and guiding talented individuals towards their aspirations of serving the nation through the civil services.”

The participants showcased their dedication and perseverance throughout the examination, impressing the evaluators with their depth of knowledge and well-structured responses. Their hard work and determination have set a high benchmark for future aspirants in the civil services domain.

Roots IAS Academy remains committed to its mission of empowering aspiring civil servants and providing them with the necessary tools and guidance to excel in their pursuits. With a proven track record of success, the academy continues to be a preferred destination for candidates seeking quality civil services coaching.