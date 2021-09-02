Ronaldo sets world record, becomes highest international goal-scorer

Cristiano Ronaldo set the world record for most international goals, surpassing Iran’s Ali Daei tally of 109 goals in international football. The Portugal captain reached the mark during his side’s World Cup Group A qualifying match against Ireland.

The historic moment, one that was being eagerly looked forward to since the commencement of the tournament, arrived in the 89th minute when the Portuguese striker struck a goal to level the scores 1-1 in the match. Six minutes into the stoppage time, Ronaldo added another goal to take his tally to 111 goals in 180 games.

The 36-year-old has taken 180 matches to get to the tally of 110 goals. Ali Daei had scored 109 goals in 149 appearances for the national side.

“I’m very happy, not only because I beat the record but for the special moments that we had,” Ronaldo said. “Two goals at the end of the game is so tough, but I have to appreciate what the team did. We believed until the end.”

The Portuguese forward, who has recently signed with Manchester United, had a frustrating start to the match as he missed to convert a penalty in the 15th minute. Ireland took the lead in the 45th minute with defender John Egan putting the ball behind the back of the nets.

But Irish fans suffered a heartbreak as Ronaldo’s late heroics saved the match for his team.