Ronaldo close to Man Utd return in £24m transfer from Juventus

Man Utd are in advanced talks to sign Cristiano Ronaldo after the Juventus star said he wanted to leave the club, Goal.com reported.

Manchester United are now in advanced talks with Cristiano Ronaldo over a £24 million (€28m/$33m) transfer from Juventus after Manchester City ended their interest in the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

City sources say Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes offered the former Red Devils forward to them after they missed out top target Harry Kane when he decided to stay at Tottenham.

However, City have decided against pursuing a move after for the 36-year-old, and Goal understands United have made an official approach bid to Juventus of £24 million (€28m/$33m) to bring Ronaldo back to Old Trafford.

In a press conference on Friday, Pep Guardiola suggested City’s squad will remain the same despite failing to replace Sergio Aguero who left for Barcelona at the end of last season.

“The position right now this is my feeling that I am more delighted with the squad I have and we will say the same,” said Guardiola.

“I am incredibly happy with the squad I have more than satisfied. We are the same squad except one player leaves Sergio and we have Jack [Grealish].”

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, however, refused to rule out a deal.

“I don’t want to speculate too much. Cristiano is a legend of this club, he is the greatest player of all time,” said Solskjaer.

“He’s such a tremendous human being so let’s see what happens with him; everyone who’s played with him will have a soft spot for him.”

When pushed on whether or not United would be making a move for Ronaldo, he repleid: “I didn’t think Cristiano would turn out leaving Juventus and it’s been speculation the last few days. We’ve always had good communication. I know Bruno has been talking to him as well and he knows what we feel about him and If he was ever going to move away from Juventus he knows we’re here.”

Juventus boss Max Allegri confirmed at his news conference that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has no “intention of staying” with the Italian club.

He was seen leaving Juventus’ training ground on Friday morning while the rest of the team began their session, before Allegri confirmed he wants to leave.

Goal confirmed on Thursday that City held some talks over the possibility of a deal but there was no agreement over terms with the player or club.

The former United player was believed to be open to a move to Etihad Stadium despite saying in the past that he would never line up for one of the Red Devils’ main rivals.

Juventus are looking for around €29 million (£24m/$34m) from any potential buyers, otherwise they would suffer a capital loss.