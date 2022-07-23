Rolls-Royce India has announced Unnati Scholarships to financially support meritorious girl students in their engineering program.

The ‘Rolls-Royce Unnati Scholarships for Women Engineering Students’ is aimed at helping girl students studying in the 1st/2nd/3rd year of an undergraduate engineering degree program at an AICTE-recognized institution in India.

This scholarship is being offered by Rolls-Royce India as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives that primarily focus on supporting and encouraging students interested in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) subjects. The company also runs several projects to promote STEM learning programs and skill development.

Eligibility:

Applicants must be studying in the 1st/2nd/3rd year of the Engineering degree program (in fields like Aerospace, Marine, Electronics, Computers, etc.) at an AICTE-recognized institution.

Applicants must have scored more than 60% marks in their Class 10 and 12 board exams.

Open for girl students only.

Benefits:

Rs 35,000

Documents:

Photo identity proof

Address proof

Class 10 or Class 12 mark sheet (self-attested copy)

Proof of admission (college ID card/admission fees receipt etc.)

Current academic year fee receipt

Bank account details of the scholarship applicant (canceled cheque/passbook copy)

How can you apply?