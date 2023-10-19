NEW DELHI: According to a report in Pune Mirror, India captain Rohit Sharma has been handed three traffic challans for driving his Lamborghini at a speed of over 200 kmph on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. This happened while Rohit was travelling to Pune to join the team for Team India’s fourth match of the ongoing ICC World Cup against Bangladesh.

Quoting sources within the traffic department, the report said that Rohit’s speed touched “215 kmph at times” and that he should have been travelling in the team bus while the tournament is going on and keeping his safety in mind.

India are favorites to win their World Cup match against Bangladesh based on their current form. However, Bangladesh have previously defeated India three times in their last four one-day matches. India’s batting, led by captain Rohit Sharma, has been dominant, while their bowlers have kept opposing

Besides being the captain of the team, Rohit plays an important role as one of India’s most dependabale batsmen at the top of the order.

After a duck in India’s opening match of this World Cup against Australia, Rohit returned to form in the next two matches with a century against Afghanistan and a match-winning 86 in the game against traditional rivals Pakistan.

India remain unbeaten in the tournament and will look to continue that run when they take on Bangladesh in their next match on Thursday.