Srinagar: Government Medical College, Srinagar, is holding an international workshop on artificial intelligence to improve the healthcare system using advanced robotic systems in Jammu and Kashmir.

Artificial intelligence is a wide-ranging branch of computer science concerned with building smart machines capable of performing tasks that typically require human intelligence. As the practice of medicine enters the age of artificial intelligence (AI), the use of robotics to improve clinical decision-making is growing, pushing the need for skillful medicine-machine interaction.

Themed, “Role of Artificial Intelligence and Information Technology in Surgery and Medical Research,” the department of surgery, GMC Srinagar in collaboration with Open Source Research Organization will hold a two-day international workshop on October 28 and 29.

The workshop will see the participation of 100 people from the medical field, mathematics, and computer sciences.

The participants in the workshop are from Government Medical Colleges Srinagar, Islamic University of Science & Technology, Awantipora, different states of India, and international speakers.

Professor of Surgery, Government Medical College, Srinagar, Dr. Iqbal Saleem told The Kashmir Monitor that artificial intelligence has entered all domains of life in the present times.

“The medical fields could not remain away from this. This workshop has been allocated to us keeping in view the recent advances that are taking place in surgical science. One of the important aspects of artificial intelligence in surgical sciences is robotics. It is a machine that operates while the surgeon sits on a console outside and does not directly touch the patient,” he said.

Dr. Saleem noted that in other instances where we use artificial intelligence in surgery are instruments that assist the strength of the tissues. They automatically give the desired stabilization in those tissues.

“Hence, we have thought of this workshop as an important means of imparting knowledge of AI to our budding surgeons. The association of the Islamic University of Science & Technology in this workshop is very important because artificial intelligence is a combination of mathematicians, computer science experts, and medical experts as we can see here,” he said.

He said there will be some international speakers present in person at the workshop while others will join us from zoom. “The participants will get a chance to interact with the faculty to understand the nuances of artificial intelligence.”

Dr. Saleem said the participants will also have a live robotic workshop where they will have a chance to work on the new robot that has been launched recently.

“It’s an upgraded system of robotics. As per the information, it is considered to be one of the best nowadays. This will be done on Oct 27. On 28th, and 29th, we will have an interaction with the faculty and the participants, surgeons as well as faculty from IUST,” he said.

He stressed that in the last one and half years, we have been trying very hard to bring to the notice of the administration the requirement of robotics in the postgraduate department of surgery.

“Because this is one of the premier surgical branches which is into advanced laparoscopic procedures. If we have the robotic system at our disposal, the patients will benefit as the procedure will be conducted more quickly and safely. The safety of the patient is always the first parameter in the management of surgical disease,” Dr. Saleem said.