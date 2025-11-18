Another road accident has claimed four precious lives in Kashmir. This is not a case in isolation. Road accidents in Jammu and Kashmir have witnessed a huge jump in the last few years. Official figures reveal that Jammu and Kashmir witnessed 6000 road accidents in the first half of this year alone. Data reveals, 4,899 people have lost their lives and 40,065 were injured in road accidents between 2019 and October 2024. 2023 was the deadliest year with 6,298 accidents and 893 fatalities. Most of the road accidents have taken place on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, Chenab, and Pir Panjal regions. A recent study has revealed that road accident fatalities in Jammu and Kashmir is twice the national average. A shocking aspect is that rural areas account for 69% of all accidents, compared to 31% in urban centers. There are over 22.66 lakh vehicles registered, and thousands of kilometers of difficult and mountainous terrain. Major causes for accidents on the National Highway are vehicle design, road engineering, overspeeding, drunken driving, driving on the wrong side, jumping the red light, and the use of mobile phones. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has formulated a multi-pronged strategy to address the issue of road safety based on education, engineering, enforcement, and emergency care. Accordingly, various initiatives have been taken. A scheme has been launched to create awareness of road safety through electronic and print media, and NGOs. Additionally, the tweaked Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, enlists huge penalties for ensuring strict compliance with traffic rules and enhancing deterrence. Srinagar-Jammu National Highway passes through steep mountains and is prone to accidents. While the safety measures look good on paper, the government needs to think out of the box to ensure better road safety. Strict compliance with traffic rules without causing any harassment needs to be enforced in letter and spirit. Traffic police, volunteers, and civil wardens need to be posted in strength to enforce the laws. The old vehicles that have outlived their utility should be seized immediately. Drivers, particularly those frequenting the highways, should be sensitized about the traffic rules. Any violation should be viewed seriously. National Programme for Prevention & Management of Burn Injuries, focusing on reducing mortality and morbidity through improved services, awareness, and surveillance, should be enforced in a true sense. There is a need to set up trauma hospitals on highways and vulnerable road stretches. A fleet of advanced life-saving ambulances should be deployed on highways so that accident victims can be provided necessary aid while being shifted to hospitals. Unless concrete steps are taken, killer roads will continue to consume precious lives. We need to wake up to the reality and start marshalling our resources to make our roads safer.