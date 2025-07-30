Road Rampage

Road rage refers to aggressive or angry actions displayed by individuals while driving. This can involve shouting, using offensive language, making threats or driving recklessly with the intent to scare others—whether they are drivers, pedestrians or cyclists. Such behavior can escalate into confrontations, property damage, physical attacks or accidents that may cause severe injuries or even fatalities. Road rage remains a deeply troubling manifestation of uncontrolled aggression on the roads, and the recent incident in Jammu underscores the grave consequences of such behavior. A disturbing episode near Green Belt Park in Gandhi Nagar, captured on CCTV, has sparked widespread outrage online. The footage reveals a Mahindra Thar, driven recklessly, striking an elderly scooter rider. As the man struggled to recover, the driver not only failed to assist but deliberately reversed and ran over him again before fleeing the scene. This deliberate act has left the elderly victim in critical condition at Government Medical College and Hospital, Jammu, with severe head injuries. The initial charges of rash and negligent driving under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita were soon upgraded to include attempt to murder after a detailed analysis of the CCTV and eyewitness accounts. The case, now under close scrutiny by senior officers, is being pursued with a focus on forensic and legal diligence. However, the lack of timely intervention from bystanders during the incident also raises unsettling questions about the broader social apathy toward road violence. Such incidents point to a breakdown in driving ethics and empathy, where frustration and power on the road translate into life-threatening behavior. For justice to be meaningful in this case, it is essential that the investigation is completed without delay and that the perpetrator is held accountable through swift legal action. Exemplary punishment is necessary—not merely as retribution but as a deterrent to those who believe their vehicle grants them immunity from law and responsibility. The government must also urgently frame stricter legal provisions and fast-track procedures for cases involving intentional harm through road rage. Law enforcement agencies should be equipped with surveillance tools like AI-enabled traffic cameras and integrated tracking systems that can identify errant drivers in real-time. Police stations must treat road rage not merely as an accident but as a public safety issue, especially when the intent to harm is clear, as seen in the Thar incident. The judicial system must also ensure that such cases are not delayed in procedural loops, and exemplary punishment should be delivered within a set timeframe to send a clear deterrent message. Civil society, too, has a crucial role. Local communities should create awareness about responsible driving and intervene in a culture that normalizes aggression on roads. Educational institutions, residential associations, and community leaders should run campaigns against road rage and promote empathy, patience, and lawful driving. Citizens must also be encouraged to report aggressive drivers without fear, and support victims in the aftermath of such incidents. In cases like the Jammu hit-and-run, bystanders’ failure to help underlines the need for widespread civic sensitization.