Road length of 213 kms macadamised in Srinagar in last 40 days: R&B

SRINAGAR – In order to ensure smooth vehicular movement and passage of pedestrians, a road length of 213 kms has been black topped/macadamized during the last 40 days by the R&B department in Srinagar district.

In this regard, the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Mohammad Aijaz Asad said that Lieutenant Governor Administration has given focused attention towards extensive road connectivity, besides their upgradation, maintenance and repairs .

The DC said a better road network is pivotal for overall development and all possible measures are being taken in this regard.

Giving details, the Superintendent Engineer R&B Circle Srinagar/Budgam said that against the set target of macadamizing road length of 171 kilometers under 61 works about 142 km road length has been macadamized so far and remaining work will be completed within next one month.

Similarly, the Superintendent Engineer(R&B) Circular Road Project informed that a road length of 71 kms have been black topped during the same period against the target of 85 kms. He said work is going at full pace and the remaining 14 km of road will be macadamized over the next couple of days. This excludes the Road network to be maintained by SMC.

Pertinent to mention that except main arterial roads all other roads in lanes/sub lanes were transferred to Srinagar Municipal Corporation a few months ago.