Road connectivity, digital access, and women empowerment being strengthened across Ladakh: LG









Jammu: Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta, today addressed the LEAD Impact Conclave in Jammu and said that Ladakh has witnessed unprecedented growth since becoming a Union Territory, with the Administration committed to sustainable and inclusive governance.

The Lieutenant Governor said that Ladakh’s transformation reflects its focus on renewable energy adoption, paperless governance, and modern administrative reforms, making it a model for other States and Union Territories.

“Our endeavour is to ensure that Ladakh becomes a benchmark of balanced development, where economic progress is pursued in harmony with our cultural values and sensitive ecosystem,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He reiterated that Education, Health, and Tourism remain the foremost priorities of the Administration. “We are committed to providing quality education, strengthening healthcare infrastructure, and promoting tourism as a key driver of livelihood generation, especially for our youth,” he said.

Speaking on health initiatives, Shri Gupta highlighted the recent launch of the “Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan” campaign, aimed at improving women’s health and family well-being through awareness, screening, and timely access to medical facilities. He said that the campaign reflects the Administration’s resolve to ensure that every family in Ladakh has access to quality healthcare services.

The Lieutenant Governor also stressed the importance of strengthening the cooperative movement in Ladakh. “Our Administration is working to promote cooperatives, empower Self-Help Groups, and connect local producers with wider markets, thereby creating sustainable livelihoods and ensuring that the benefits of growth reach every household,” he said.

Referring to Ladakh’s identity, Gupta said that Pashmina is our pride, and with the GI Tag, artisans—particularly women—are gaining recognition and building better incomes.

Commending the spirit of the conclave, the Lt Governor said that such platforms bring together citizens, NGOs, businesses, and institutions to work collectively for the region’s growth.

“We will not just make plans but implement them. We will turn ideas into action and make Ladakh a land of hope and opportunity where development is inclusive, modern, and environmentally responsible,” the Lieutenant Governor concluded.

Social entrepreneurs, civil society members, and representatives from diverse sectors attended the conclave and expressed their commitment to Ladakh’s progress.