RNU Akashvani felicitates staff to encourage professionalism

SRINAGAR, NOVEMBER 30: To encourage the professionalism among its staff members and recognizing their hard work and dedication, Regional News Unit, Akashvani Srinagar today organised a felicitation function at Akashvani Srinagar headquarters.

Those who were felicitated during the function included Casual News Editors, Casual News Reader cum Translators of Urdu, Kashmiri, Gojri, Pahari and Balti languages, District Correspondents, data entry operators and the contractual staff.

Dr (Prof) Mushtaq Ahmad Siddiqui, former Vice-Chancellor, Islamic University of Science & Technology (IUST) who was the chief guest during the felicitation function, in his address said news has the power to shape, reshape the socio-economic and political atmosphere of the world. Praising the news delivery of Akashvani Srinagar, Siddiqui said, that he is addicted to Sheherbeen and evening news of Akashvani Srinagar to the extent that even being in a foreign country like USA or Canada, I listen to it on time through an App.

Mohammad Rafi, former Director & Mission Advisor School Education, J&K Govt in his address said, technology has become a serious challenge globally, has penetrated every field but Akashvani and Doordarshan being the cultural assets of our society are still relevant, will maintain its legacy for centuries to come. Plurality and inclusivity have become the pillars of news delivery of Akashvani and Doordarshan, he added.

Dr. Mohammad Maroof Shah, Author & Columnist said that this felicitation function organised today by RNU Akashvani Srinagar is a recognition and admiration of the capabilities of its staff which is very important for community building in the institutions.

Qazi Mohammad Salman, Joint Director, PIB Srinagar and Head of News, RNU, DDK Srinagar said, media neutrality being the fundamental principle of news making and delivery has been maintained by RNUs of Radio and Doordarshan without any compromise. Appreciating the efforts of news making of the staff of RNUs of Radio and Doordarshan, Qazi Salman said, before every news item, there is a lot of professionalism involved in it to make news more authentic and balanced.

Dr Muslim Jan, former Assistant Professor, Media Education Research Centre (MERC), Kashmir University said that it is very encouraging that the students of MERC are excelling up in different media and at other prominent places which is very praiseworthy. Ahsan-ul-Haq Chisti, Deputy Director DIPR J&K said, this place, Akashvani Srinagar is historical in many respects and has been disciplined in news delivery, has never compromised with the authenticity of the news. Radio is still relevant in this digital world and has maintained its place with the changing technology, he added.

Gh. Rasool Akhoon, Program Head, Akashvani Srinagar in his address appreciated the efforts of RNU Akashvani Srinagar for organising this felicitation function which will truly encourage the staff which is the jugular vein of the Regional News Unit.

Earlier, Deputy Director & Head of News, RNU Akashvani Srinagar, Tariq Rather in his welcome address said the success of RNU Akashvani Srinagar is owed to its dedicated professional staff who contributes daily to achieve our goal of news delivery. Akashvani RNU Srinagar has played a pivotal role since 1948 effectively delivering timely and accurate news to the public that has only been possible due to the efforts of its staff, said Tariq Rather.

Ishfaq Ahmad Shah, News Editor, Akashvani Srinagar presented vote of thanks. The function was attended by Sunil Koul, Assistant Director, PIB Srinagar, Shabir Ahmad Dar, Assistant Director, RNU DDK Srinagar, Sheikh Mudasir Amin, Editor News DDK Srinagar, Naseer Ahmad Rather, FPO, CBC, Srinagar and Ifham Ul Islam, IA, PIB Srinagar and all those who received certificates of appreciation. Syed Mubashir Rufai, Contractual News Reader, Akashvani Srinagar conducted the proceedings in a professional and befitting manner.