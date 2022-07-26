Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) Limited has invited applications to fill up different apprentice posts.

Interested candidates can apply online latest by July 31. During the period of Apprenticeship, the candidates will be governed by the provisions of the Apprentices Act, 1961 (as amended from time to time) and commensurate policies/rules of the Organization.

Total Vacancies: 91

Graduate Apprentice: 72

Diploma Apprentice: 10

Trade Apprentice (ITI Pass): 9

Salary:

Graduate Apprentice: Rs 14,000.

Diploma Apprentice: 12,000.

Trade Apprentice (ITI Pass): 10,000.

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should possess four years’ full-time degree in Engineering (three years Graduation in case of Non-Engineering Graduates viz., BA/BBA/B Com) or three years full-time Engineering Diploma or ITI Pass (Full Time) from Page 2 of 13 NCVT/SCVT in the trades mentioned at Annexure-I, recognized by UGC & AICTE, State Govt/ GOI.

How to apply:

Engineering Degree/Diploma candidates must be registered on the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) web portal i.e. www.mhrdnats.gov.in and ITI Pass or Graduate BA, BBA/B Com pass candidates must be registered on National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) portal i.e. apprenticeshipindia.gov.in.