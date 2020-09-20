Rifle snatched from JK Bank guard in Awantipora recovered: Police

Awantipora: Police on Sunday claimed to have recovered 12 Bore rifle which was snatched from a JK Bank Guard in Dadrsa area of South Kashmir’s Awantipora.

In a statement, police said that during the course of investigation of weapon snatching case which took place at yesterday at Dadsara Awantipora,two youth were identified during video footage analysis to have committed the weapon snatching act.

Among these two identified youth, one has been arrested and the snatched 12 Bore rifle of the said case has been recovered today afternoon from the school premises of the village Dadsara.

Another identified accused is evading his arrest.

Role of and third person, if any, is being acertained.

Pertinent to mention that yesterday at about 10:50 hours two masked youth entered Jammu and Kashmir Bank Dadsara and attacked the private security guard of “G Active Security service” with the axe and snatched his 12 Bore rifle, reads the statement.