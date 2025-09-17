RFID, Repairs & Medical Readiness Mark Vaishno Devi Yatra Restart

Reasi: Safety has been placed at the heart of the resumed Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra, with the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) announcing an extensive set of measures designed to protect pilgrims after the pilgrimage reopened following a 22-day suspension due to a deadly landslide.

Officials confirmed that the resumption of the yatra early Wednesday morning was only allowed after the shrine board carried out essential repairs, safety inspections, and infrastructure checks along the pilgrimage routes leading to the hilltop shrine. The devastating landslide in Reasi last month, which claimed 34 lives and injured 20 others, forced the board to strengthen protocols before welcoming pilgrims again.

A key measure being implemented is the mandatory use of Radio Frequency Identity Cards (RFID) for every pilgrim. The technology allows real-time monitoring of movement, enabling the authorities to keep precise track of devotees along the routes. According to officials, this ensures transparency, prevents overcrowding, and helps rescue teams respond quickly in case of emergencies.

“The RFID system has been designed not only for traceability but also as a safety net. Every pilgrim’s movement is digitally recorded, allowing us to deploy immediate assistance if required,” an SMVDSB official said.

The tracks leading to the shrine have undergone urgent maintenance work, including reinforcement of vulnerable stretches, clearance of debris, and installation of improved barricading. Teams have been stationed at sensitive points to monitor conditions closely, with weather updates being received at regular intervals to decide whether the yatra should continue uninterrupted.

Additional emergency health centres have been set up along the track, supported by quick-response medical teams. Ambulances and oxygen facilities are now stationed at key locations to respond swiftly to health-related emergencies.

Security forces and shrine board personnel have been instructed to maintain strict vigilance along the entire route, ensuring compliance with safety protocols. Devotees are being advised to carry valid identification, follow designated pathways, and fully cooperate with on-ground staff to avoid any mishaps.

“The safety of devotees is non-negotiable. After the recent tragedy, we have re-evaluated every part of the pilgrimage route and introduced stricter safeguards. Our goal is to allow devotees to perform the yatra with peace of mind,” another official said.

To reduce congestion, the board is also regulating the flow of pilgrims, allowing only a fixed number to proceed at a time. Clear signage, improved lighting, and constant announcements are being used to guide pilgrims, particularly during night hours.

The shrine board has appealed for patience and discipline from devotees, stressing that safety protocols are designed not as restrictions but as guarantees of a secure pilgrimage. “The yatra is sacred for millions, and we want it to continue without any further interruption. Cooperation from pilgrims is vital to achieve this,” the official added.( KNT)