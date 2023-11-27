Srinagar, Nov 23: In a visionary move, the Jammu and Kashmir Government has introduced compelling schemes to uplift the dairy sector, directly impacting the socio-economic fabric of the region.

Meet Manzoor Ahmed, who transitioned from a small dry fruits shop owner to a successful dairy entrepreneur in Bankoot, Ramban district. Through the Integrated Dairy Development Scheme (IDDS), he now runs a flourishing dairy farm, selling 200 liters of milk daily, recording monthly sales of Rs 3 lakh, and providing employment to locals. His story exemplifies the transformative power of government-backed financial assistance.

Expressing gratitude for the support, Ahmed plans to upgrade his farm with advanced machinery, including milking machines, milk coolers, ATM milk machines, and a Genset. Simultaneously, the government’s emphasis on cooperatives, such as the Jammu and Kashmir Milk Producers Cooperative Limited (JKMPCL), aims to boost milk production capacity from 50,000 LPD to an impressive 3 lakh LPD.

Tahir Ahmad Rather’s success story from Bandipora adds another chapter to this narrative. Starting his dairy farm in 2020 with guidance from the Animal Husbandry Department, he now manages a thriving enterprise, distributing 90-95 liters of milk daily and contributing to the milk needs of Bandipora.

Acknowledging the impact of such endeavors, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has declared Jerri settlement in Reasi district as the first ‘milk village,’ while 57 more dairy farms are sanctioned under the IDDS.

Beyond financial assistance, the government is actively intervening in genetic up-gradation of cattle, cattle induction, fodder development, milk procurement and processing, health coverage, and risk management. Under the dynamic leadership of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the administration is committed to doubling farmers’ income and prioritizing dairy development through various schemes and initiatives.

The Integrated Dairy Development Scheme (IDDS) stands out by not only providing financial aid but also offering crucial support to dairy producers, including milking machines and bulk milk cooling units at a 50% subsidy. With prestigious flagship schemes like Rashtriya Gokul Mission, DDS, F&FDS, and others, the dairy sector is experiencing a transformative upgrade, generating employment opportunities, fostering entrepreneurship, and paving the way for commercial dairy farming.

This strategic approach has propelled milk production in the Valley to grow by over 250% in the last two decades, boasting more than 50,000 operational commercial dairy units. Despite urban growth, the dairy sector remains a cornerstone in maintaining safe, resilient, and sustainable rural areas.