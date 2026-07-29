Revive bat industry  

Finally, the Jammu and Kashmir government has woken up to the plight of the Kashmir bat industry. Once the valley’s pride, the industry is gasping for breath. Sensing the crisis, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has reaffirmed commitment to protect the bat industry. The industry plays a vital role in South Kashmir’s economy. Over 400 manufacturing units are operating in the twin districts of South Kashmir. Over 1.5 lakh people are directly and indirectly associated with this trade. It needs a unique skill to chisel a bat from a raw willow. Despite having a superior wood quality, the price of a Kashmiri bat ranges between Rs 250 and Rs 5000. English willow, which is mostly used by the national and international players, however, is sold in lakhs. Nobody knew the strengths and weaknesses of our bat until Junaid Siddiqui of the UAE hit the longest six in a match with Sri Lanka in 2022. People came to know that there is an alternative to English willow as well. Many international players from Sri Lanka, West Indies, Oman, Bangladesh, UAE, and Afghanistan have chosen Kashmir willow to improve their performances. It is also a fact that for the last 35 years, Kashmir cricket bat manufacturing units have been battling a fall in demand and losses due to terrorism and shutdowns. In 2019, the government declared the area between Awantipora and Sangam as an Industrial Zone in a bid to boost the fledgling sports goods industry of South Kashmir. However, it turned out to be a dud. Omar has now promised to revive the Common Treatment Facility Centre. Directions have also been issued to the Industries Department to simplify procedural requirements and remove unnecessary bottlenecks to facilitate the smooth functioning and expansion of the cricket bat industry. Let us face the truth. Our willow plantation is depleting by the day. Mass felling without replantation and smuggling of raw willow clefts to outside Jammu and Kashmir is one of the biggest hindrances for the industry to grow. Manufacturers outside the state illegally import raw material from Kashmir and sell bats in the market with their labels. Kashmir is the only region in the country which grows willow, yet bat manufacturers in other states make a fortune. We need a total ban on exporting raw willow outside the UT. Let us include bat in the `one district, one product’ programme. The government has promised to promote systematic replantation of willow trees to ensure a continuous and sustainable supply of raw material. Omar has also ensured systematic replantation of willow trees to secure a sustainable supply of raw material. The promises and assurances look good on paper. We need concrete action on the ground. Let the government tighten the regulatory protocols to prevent willow smuggling. Let the Forest Protection Force be given more powers to tackle this issue. Concurrently, the government should provide interest-free loans to the sick unit holders. The government should also explore global markets to boost exports. It is our collective responsibility to revive the ‘pride of Kashmir’.