Reviews Tawi Riverfront Project

JAMMU, AUGUST 4: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today conducted an extensive inspection of the Tawi Riverfront Development Project, a flagship initiative under Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL). The project aims to revitalise the banks of the Tawi River by integrating flood protection with recreational and commercial infrastructure to create a dynamic urban space.

The inspection was also attended by Advisor to the Chief Minister, Nasir Aslam Wani, and Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, IT, S&T and Transport, Satish Sharma.

The Chief Minister reviewed the progress of civil works under Phase I of the project, which spans from Bhagwati Nagar Barrage to Bikram Chowk Bridge. He was informed that over 97 percent of the work under Part-A, which includes the construction component of Phase I, has been completed. The target for full completion is set for September 2025.

During the inspection, the Chief Minister reviewed key features of the project, including the development of multi-tiered promenades along both banks of the river and a central island, construction of flood mitigation infrastructure such as diaphragm and retaining walls, pier protection measures on existing bridges, creation of a central business and recreational zone and installation of interceptor drains to divert polluted nallahs away from the river.