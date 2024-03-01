Reviews poll preparedness in Srinagar

SRINAGAR, MARCH 01: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Jammu and Kashmir, Pandurang Kondbarao Pole, today chaired a meeting of officers to review preparations being made for the General Lok Sabha Election 2024.

A detailed review of the District Election Management Plans for the Pulwama, Budgam, Ganderbal, and Srinagar districts was undertaken.

The meeting was attended by the District Election Officers and SSPs of all the concerned districts.

Among other facets, a detailed discussion was held on the implementation of the electoral roll process, assessment of logistical requirements, manpower management plan, risk management plan, transportation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), polling staff and security personnel, security arrangements both in plains and border areas.

The meeting further deliberated on the allocation of sufficient Human Resources, implementation of the SVEEP plan at the booth level, formulation of a comprehensive material management plan, efficient and secure route mapping, and development of an extensive training program tailored for Assistant Returning Officers (AROs), Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) and designated nodal officers to ensure extensive preparation for the elections.

The CEO instructed the DEOs to establish robust control rooms in their respective districts to monitor various aspects of the election process, including tracking EVM-carrying vehicles, communication from polling stations, monitoring print and social media while acting as a point of contact in case of any emergencies during the elections.

To maximize public participation in the electoral process, Pandurang instructed the AROs to implement widespread awareness campaigns at the booth level by engaging BLOs, sports personalities, government employees, youth icons, and influencers and by organizing sports events, rallies, competitions, door-to-door campaigns, etc.

The Chief Electoral Officer also underscored the importance of guaranteeing Adequate Minimum Facilities (AMF) for the polling staff and the security personnel deployed for electoral duties on election day. He instructed the appointed Welfare Officers to ensure the availability of clean washrooms, drinking water, first aid, and electricity, at their designated camping areas for their comfort and well-being while fulfilling their duties during the elections