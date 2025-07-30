Rethinking Research: Innovation Over Degree

Dr. Faseeh Amin Beig

The current academic landscape is characterised by the rapid pace of changing trends, where the output of research remains the primary measure of advancement, rather than the volume of degrees attained. The emphasis of top universities and research institutions globally is gradually shifting towards research that is not only methodologically sound but also applicable, theory-informed, and ready to impact the real world. In social sciences as well as in natural sciences, what makes a difference between a worthy scholarly work and a scattered academic labour is the originality of the idea, reliability of the methodology, and clarity of the research contribution.

The current brilliant research is transversal and international. Mixed methods, advanced statistics, and theory building are among the areas where scholars in the social sciences are making new inroads in making interventions in mental health, digital behaviour, gender studies and public policy. In science, issues of climate change, disease control, and renewable energy are being addressed through complex models, simulations, and longitudinal studies. These areas have been connected by a willingness to undertake high-grade inquiry, which poses fresh questions, probes new structures, and yields knowledge that is both international and locally based.

These studies are frequently published in internationally recognised journals and have been reviewed by research experts, as they are indexed in Scopus and Web of Science.

Such journals do not publish works that repeat previously conducted research or apply known theories without critical innovation. They do, instead, focus on new research that offers novel knowledge, whether in the form of conceptual contributions, methodological contributions, or applications. Publication in these systems is not merely a sign of academic authority but also an opportunity for further dissemination, increased citations, and engagement with international academic circles.

Members from other fields are gradually incorporating statistical tools, such as SPSS, R-Studio, AMOS, Stata, and NVivo, to complement their data analyses. Quantitative research is based on sophisticated methods, such as structural equation modelling, multivariate regression, and latent variable analysis, whereas qualitative research is based on thematic coding, grounded theory, and narrative analysis as means to produce rich and contextually rich results. On the one hand, these tools can facilitate a process of deriving insights from primary and secondary data, providing an opportunity to develop evidence that is usable in practice and policy.

Effective research has acquired a global significance over time in terms of its potential to influence change beyond the academic field. Research works that explore the role of social determinants in health outcomes, the psychological impact of technology on young people, or consumer behaviour in digital markets, among others, have contributed to informing the general conversation and policy-making. Funding bodies, policy organisations, and international partners are interested in this type of research not only because it is of value to academics, but also because it will be relevant and valuable to them.

To promote such research, scholarly institutions must invest in fostering a culture of research that encourages originality, practical methodology training, and rewards for publishing in high-impact journals.

The value of enhancing interdisciplinary work, whereby scholars from management, sociology, education, health science, and psychology join forces to find solutions to practical problems, is also necessary. Notably, young scholars are to be mentored and advised that they should not only strive to complete degrees but also develop a portfolio of scholarly and social contributions to the work.

The path to take is clear: the academic research should no longer be formal or complaisant. It must be grounded in innovation, inspired by inquiry, and focused on creating knowledge that makes a difference. By conducting research with such an attitude, one gains recognition in the most esteemed journals, makes a lasting impact in the intellectual world, and helps address some of the pressing problems of our time. There is more to this type of research than simply satisfying academicians; it is about academic excellence.

The writer is an experienced Research Consultant with a Ph.D. in Management and over seven years of interdisciplinary research experience. (faseeh200n@yahoo.co.in)