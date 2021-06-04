‘Result of joint efforts by Army, University’: KU introduces NCC as ‘general elective course’

In a first, the University of Kashmir has introduced NCC as a ‘General Elective Credit Course’ under the Choice Based Credit System based on Guidelines issued by University Grants Commission (UGC).

The varsity has issued a notification in the regard earlier this week.

The move is a result of joint efforts of Army and the administration at Kashmir University, a defence spokesperson said.

“The issuance of notification was a result of joint efforts put in by Brigadier Kapil Sood, Group Commander, NCC Group Headquarter, Srinagar and Col P Bhowmik, Commanding Officer, 1 J&K Girls Battalion NCC, Srinagar under the guidance of Maj Gen Ranjan Mahajan,SM, Additional Director General, NCC JK&L Directorate, Dr Talat Ahmad Vice Chancellor of University of Kashmir and Dean Academics, Prof Shabir Ahmad Bhat,” the spokesperson said.

The notification, the spokesperson added, was “a great news” for 1860 NCC Cadets of 24 Colleges under University of Kashmir who, “apart from nation building will also be benefitted with NCC as an Elective Course”.

“In future it will also greatly impact students of various colleges under the University of Kashmir who opt for NCC,” the spokesperson said.

“NCC as a credit course is designed with an intent to transform NCC training into a curricular activity from an extra – curricular activity, thereby providing academic credits to students undergoing NCC Training,” he said.

Syllabus of NCC adopted by University of Kashmir for Senior Division will be covered in 300 periods over three year duration plus two camps of 10 days each, the spokesperson said.

“NCC Directorate JK&L is also in touch with other Universities in the Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh Regions to introduce this scheme to benefit the youths of these three regions,” he said.

Maj Gen Ranjan Mahajan expressed his gratitude to Dr Talat Ahmad, Vice Chancellor of University of Kashmir and Prof Shabir Ahmad Bhat, Dean Academics.