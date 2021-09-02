Restrictions to continue tomorrow across Kashmir: Officials

Srinagar: Strict curbs will remain in place in Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir on Friday in the wake of death of senior separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani, officials said Thursday.

An official said that restrictions will continue to remain in place in Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir on Friday as well as a “precautionary measure.”

“Since its Friday, there are apprehensions that some vested interests may disrupt the peaceful atmosphere. So restrictions will remain in force tomorrow (Friday),” the official said. On restoring the mobile phone connectivity, he said decision to restore mobile communications in Kashmir will be taken in a review meeting scheduled to be held Friday evening.

Meanwhile, IGP Kashmir said that today the situation across the valley remained peaceful and no any untoward incident was reported. “Pertinently, some vested interests tried to spread baseless rumours about forcible burial of SAS Geelani by Police. Such baseless reports which are as a part of false propaganda to incite violence are totally refuted by the police. As a matter of fact, Police instead facilitated in bringing the dead-body from house to graveyard as there were apprehensions of miscreants taking undue advantage of the situation. The relatives of the deceased participated in the burial,” he said.

IGP Kashmir thanked and appreciated the co-operation of the general public in maintaining the peaceful situation throughout the valley which defeated the ill designs of inimical elements who are hell-bent to disturb the otherwise peaceful atmosphere in the valley. “It is also pertinent to mention that similar restrictions and internet shutdown will continue tomorrow. We shall review the situation tomorrow afternoon and take further course of action,” he said.

He said general public is requested not to pay heed to the rumors being spread by the anti-national elements especially across the border who are trying to take undue advantage of the situation and to disturb the peaceful atmosphere in valley—(KNO)