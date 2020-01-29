Restrictions on internet eased gradually: Adv Bhatnagar

Srinagar: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar on Wednesday said law and order situation has shown a considerable improvement in Jammu and Kashmir and the government is now gradually easing restrictions on the internet.

In his maiden interview to The Kashmir Monitor after taking over as the advisor to Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu, Bhatnagar said after improvement in the security situation, the government has now shifted focus on the development of Jammu and Kashmir.

“There is lot of improvement in situation. Law and order situation in Kashmir is very good. Progressive steps are being taken. New projects are being taken up and the languishing ones are too being cleared. Various policy changes have taken place which will ultimately pave the way for development of union territory,” he said.

On ban on internet, Bhatnagar said the restrictions on the high speed internet are being gradually relaxed after assessing the situation. “You have seen the announcement has come. Assessments are being made. Action is to be taken after appropriate assessment by the authorities”, he said.

Showering praises on Jammu and Kashmir police, he said they are proficiently collaborating with other agencies in maintaining the law and order in the union territory. “J&K police has done excellent work and their leadership is doing a good job. Police force is exceptionally efficient. It is due to their efficiency that the results on ground are very good,” he said.

Asked about the visit of union ministers to the UT, Bhatnagar called it a positive step to reach out to the people. “The government already has started public contact. Efforts are being made to reach out to the people. Last week’s visit by ministers was really a positive step towards development of the union territory,” he said.

A 1983 batch IPS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, Bhatnagar retired as the Director General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on December 31 last year. On January 5, he was appointed as the advisor to the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

Known for his professional acumen, Bhatnagar is credited for maintaining law and order in Jammu and Kashmir post abrogation of Article 370. He is also hailed for handling the situation efficiently post Pulwama attack when Jaish-e-Mohommad suicide bomber rammed his vehicle into CRPF convoy killing 40 soldiers.