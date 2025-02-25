Srinagar, Feb 24: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday reiterated that the restoration of statehood is crucial for addressing various challenges faced by the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to reporters here, Omar, according to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), said that his government remains committed to fulfilling its promises and urged patience from the public. “Manifesto is not for five days or five months, it’s for five years. We have not even presented our first budget yet. Please wait. We know what promises we have made to the people and how to fulfill them,” the Chief Minister said.

He asserted that while his administration is making full use of the Union Territory’s governance framework, certain issues can only be addressed after the restoration of statehood. “I repeatedly emphasize the need for statehood because I understand that many issues are troubling the people. However, their resolution is not possible under Union Territory status; restoring statehood is essential for that.”

Expressing concern over an 80 percent precipitation deficit in Jammu and Kashmir, the Chief Minister urged people to use water judiciously to avoid a severe crisis in the summer months. “We are facing a difficult situation due to a rain deficit. I understand that people are worried as we are witnessing a drought-like situation,” he said.

The Chief Minister warned that a lack of snowfall and rainfall would severely impact water availability for both household and agricultural needs. “In many areas of Jammu and Kashmir, 70-80% of the annual precipitation is crucial for agriculture. The absence of adequate snowfall or rain will lead to water scarcity during the summer months,” he said.

To mitigate the crisis, the Chief Minister called for proactive measures such as rainwater harvesting, snow conservation, and improved irrigation infrastructure for farmers. “We need to prepare for the coming summer months. We must implement rainwater harvesting, save snow, and arrange irrigation facilities for farmers,” he urged.

On the upcoming Budget session, the Chief Minister refrained from divulging details. “I will not talk about the Budget as the government must present it first in the Assembly. All the aspects of the Budget will be clear when it is presented on March 7,” he said