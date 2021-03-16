Restore SRS Library to its pristine glory: Baseer Khan

JAMMU: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan today asked the officers to restore SRS Library, Jammu to its pristine glory. He made these remarks while on a visit to this facility at city centre here. The Advisor also took stock of the restoration work being undertaken by the department here.

The Advisor asked the department to took all the measures regarding preservation of the valuable manuscripts present in the library. He asked them to use the best practices available against termite control and preservation so that this wealth is transferred to next generations for their utility. He also asked them to explore possibility of storing them digitally for their preservation.

Advisor Baseer Khan directed for cataloguing all the books of the library at an earliest so that each title is virtually followed once lent to members. He asked them to display list of the books available in the library.

Advisor Baseer Khan asked for creation of IT hub in the library so that readers are able to surf on internet whatever is not available physically there. He asked them to increase the capacity of reading room of the library and create the facility of canteen also. He directed that reading in the library should be made leisurely. He asked for installation of all the modern facilities like CCTV, ACs and drinking water in the library.

Advisor Baseer Khan also asked the officers to make available the new titles entering the market that are in demand by the readers. He exhorted upon them to provide the reading material for cracking the prestigious civil service examinations to the readers so that the poor students desirous of appearing in these examinations can avail it in a hassle free manner.

The Advisor urged for beautification of both the infrastructure and ambient environs so that this oldest reading facility present in the heart of the city looks attractive and lively. He exhorted for landscaping of the lawns of this library by asking the Floriculture department to provide the expertise for doing the same.

The Advisor also asked to fix timelines for completion of several civil works under progress there. He desired that each of the facility is upgraded as per the modern specifications. He asked for bringing into his notice all the obstacles or requirements of the library so that these are resolved at an earliest. He asked to take suggestions from the Reading/Literary Clubs or erstwhile readers for making this library one of the best in the Union Territory.

On the occasion Director Libraries, Mohammad Rafi provided the first hand appraisal report of the facilities available in the library. He also explained the future plans for the up gradation of this library. He briefed the Advisor about the current restoration work going on and the requirements to be looked into for the best experience of the readers.

He gave up that the library is the first one in J&K and has been established by the then ruler, Maharaja Ranbir Singh in 1879. He elaborated that the library has around 13000 members and visited by people of all age groups. He elucidated that with the inclusion of new facilities and restoration as suggested by the Advisor the library would become readers hub again in near future.