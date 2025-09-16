Restoration of Jammu–Srinagar Highway Top Priority: Gadkari

Srinagar: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said that the Centre is committed to restoring the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) at the earliest, after holding a review meeting through video conferencing with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and senior J&K officials.

In a post on X, Gadkari said he chaired a review on the status of NH-44 with the CM and officers of the UT administration.

Despite relentless rains and a major hill slide, NHAI teams are working to keep the highway operational. A two-lane temporary diversion has been built and traffic movement resumed, with over a dozen excavators and 50+ earthmovers pressed into service round the clock for clearance and repair works, the post added.

He said efforts are underway to restore the vital highway to full strength at the earliest to ensure safety and convenience for all commuters.