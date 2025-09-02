Research Methodology Workshop commences at GMC Sgr

SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 02: Multidisciplinary Research Unit (MRU) of the Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar today inaugurated a three-day Research Methodology Workshop, sponsored by the Indian Council of Medical Research – Department of Health Research (ICMR–DHR).

The inaugural session was chaired by Prof. (Dr.) Iffat Hassan, Principal/Dean, GMC Srinagar, and Prof. Sabhiya Majid, Nodal Officer, MRU.

In her address, Prof. Iffat Hassan Shah lauded the MRU’s pivotal role in strengthening the research ecosystem at GMC Srinagar. She highlighted that in March 2025, the MRU was recognized by the Department of Health Research as one of the best-performing units nationwide.

She further underlined the significance of the unit’s academic collaboration with the ICMR-Collaborating Centre of Excellence (CCoE), St. John’s Research Institute, Bengaluru, under the leadership of Prof. (Dr.) Prem Kumar Mony, which continues to provide robust academic and technical support.

The workshop has drawn eminent experts from GMC Srinagar, St. John’s Research Institute Bengaluru, ICMR–DHR New Delhi, and faculty from leading medical colleges of the North Zone, including GMC Patiala, GMC Chandigarh, and Guru Gobind Singh Medical College Faridkot.