Reopening of markets: Final decision to be taken in consultation with all stakeholders, says DC Srinagar

Srinagar: Deputy commissioner Srinagar Mohammad Aijaz on Tuesday said that they have received a memorandum by the KCCI regarding the opening of marketplaces and business establishments in a phased manner and same was being examined and whatever decision is taken, will be in consultation with all the stakeholders.

He was speaking to the reporters on the sidelines of a vaccination drive at Press Enclave Srinagar.

On being asked about lifting of ‘Corona curfew’, he said that any decision in this regard will be taken by the state executive committee.

He said that even though the number of cases is declining on a daily basis, “but we still need to be very alert as this is the time to overcome this deadly virus”.

He also said that there are still more than 6,000 active cases so there is no chance of any sort of relaxation in the curfew.

“We have to follow the SOPs strictly including social distancing, wearing face masks and particularly vaccination. We have started the vaccination drive and all those eligible groups should go for vaccination,” he said.

“Like the first wave we will also come out of the second Covid-19 wave successfully provided everyone contributes his bit and only then we can win the fight against Covid-19,”

He also said that vaccination drive has been started and priority will be given to the most vulnerable groups including journalists, shopkeepers, vendors, milk and vegetable vendors and orphans registered with social welfare department, constriction workers and maximum mobility groups, who fall in the age group of 18-45 years. (KNO)