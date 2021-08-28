Reopening of educational institutes in J&K: LG calls for 100% vaccination of students, teachers

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday reviewed the Covid-19 situation in J&K while calling out for targeted testing in areas where the infection is on the rise.

J&K reported a slight spike in daily cases on the day recording 161 infections as compared to 101 a day earlier.

“Today reviewed Covid situation with Covid Task Force, DCs, & SPs. Covid-19 threat is not over yet. We need strong cooperation from the society to prevent the threat of 3rd wave. This is the top priority of the government,” the LG said in a tweeted.

He called for setting up special camps to vaccinate college and university students.

“With an improved Covid scenario and 100% vaccination among students and teachers, we can plan gradual reopening of higher education institutions,” he said.

He directed DCs and SPs to take strict action against Covid-19 protocol violators as per provision of disaster management act.

“Targeted testing must be increased in the areas where infection is on the rise. The cases are preventable if people adhere to Covid protocol,” he said.

On the occasion, the LG launched J&K’s Chikitsa Setu App to help the Corona Warriors.

“The app is an initiative of Shri Prashant Sharma, an IAS officer and Ms. Poulomi Pavini Shukla, in collaboration with National Institute for Smart Government Hyderabad,” the LG said in another tweet.