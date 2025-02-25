Renault India has buckled up to increase the customer base for the cars and has now introduced CNG fitments for the Triber, Kwid, and Kiger. Renault announced that the cars will now get government-approved retrofitment kits, in five states during the initial phase.

Renault India gets its largest chunk of customers from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana. These states contribute to around 65% of Renault’s customer base. Hence, the brand has decided to introduce the CNG fitments in these states at the initial level, and will later apply the CNG fitment nationwide.

The CNG fitments will be available for its popular lineup in the budget segment- the Triber (MPV), Kwid (hatchback), and the Kiger (compact SUV). The brand has also notified that the homologated kits will be retrofitted through preferred vendors and comply with all the safety norms.



Renault India has not yet announced the fuel efficiency of the CNG fitments. Also, the CNG kit will be available for the 1.0L 3-cylinder naturally-aspirated engine and manual gearbox option. This implies that the turbo engine and automatic variants will take time to adopt a reduced emission compliance. The French carmaker has committed to offer a 3-year warranty on the CNG kits, which are priced at Rs 75,000 for the Kwid and Rs 79,500 for the Triber and Kiger.

Renault recently launched the My2025 models of the Kiger and Triber. The starting price of the Renault Kiger and the Triber is Rs 6.1 lakh (ex-showroom). Also, Renault unveiled the 2025 Renault Duster, in South Africa. The brand has plans for the official launch of the Duster in March 2025, with a shorter wheelbase and subtle design upgrades (as seen during the unveiling).