Remember ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’? The old couple owns a restaurant in Delhi now – See pics

Remember the small eatery called ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar? The eatery had shot into the limelight after a video of its 80-year-old owner Kanta Prasad breaking down while speaking to YouTuber Gaurav Wasan on the loss in business due to the Covid pandemic went viral.

Photo: Twitter

Now, Kanta Prasad and his wife Badami Devi have opened a new restaurant in Malviya Nagar. “We are very happy, God has blessed us. I want to thank people for their help, I appeal to them to visit my restaurant. We will serve Indian & Chinese cuisine here,” Prasad told ANI.

Photo: Twitter

In the new restaurant, Baba has also installed a CCTV camera. Recently, Baba said that his life is in danger and that he has been receiving death threats.

The new restaurant of ‘Baba ka Dhaba’ also has a separate counter, at which Kanta Prasad is seated. Baba said that he will see to the accounts himself.

Delhi: Kanta Prasad, the 80-year-old owner of 'Baba Ka Dhaba', starts a new restaurant in Malviya Nagar.



"We're very happy, god has blessed us. I want to thank people for their help, I appeal to them to visit my restaurant. We will serve Indian & Chinese cuisine here," he says. pic.twitter.com/Rg8YAaJ1zk — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2020

After the video of his plight went viral, Prasad had come out and accused the YouTuber of cheating him. “Gaurav’s biggest mistake was to make that video,” Prasad had said in another video that was widely shared on the Internet.

Prasad aka ‘Baba’ had also filed a case against Wasan for cheating. The Delhi Police registered a case against the YouTuber for allegedly misappropriating funds received as a donation for the owner of ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’.

The YouTuber too had come forward and defended himself, adding that he had “lost faith in humanity”.

Baba says Gaurav's biggest mistake was to 'make that video'!

As police registers a case against Gaurav Wasan, he tells @MirchiVidit the REAL reason why he helped #BabaKaDhaba

Today, he feels cheated, dejected, torn. Does he deserve this? #GauravWasan #Mirchi pic.twitter.com/D5MqoBPEZp — Sayema (@_sayema) November 6, 2020