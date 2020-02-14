Lead Stories
Remaining curbs in Kashmir be lifted swiftly: EU
Srinagar, Feb 14: A day after a visit to Kashmir by the envoys of 11 European Union (EU) states, the grouping on Friday called for the remaining restrictions in the region, including internet access and the detention of political leaders, to be “lifted swiftly”.
The EU ambassador to India, Ugo Astuto, was also among the 25 envoys and deputy chiefs of missions who travelled to Jammu and Kashmir during February 12-13. Besides government and security officials, the diplomats interacted with government-approved groups of grassroots politicians, youth, journalists and traders.
In a statement, Virginie Battu-Henriksson, the EU spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy, acknowledged both the “positive steps” taken by the Indian government to restore normalcy in Kashmir and New Delhi’s “serious security concerns” in the region. But she added that the EU believes more needs to be done to end the restrictions.
“The visit confirmed that the government of India has taken positive steps to restore normalcy. Some restrictions remain, notably on internet access and mobile services, and some political leaders are still in detention,” Battu-Henriksson said.
“While we recognise the serious security concerns, it is important that the remaining restrictions be lifted swiftly,” she added.
There was no immediate response to the statement from Indian officials.
The EU spokesperson said the visit of the envoys “presented a welcome opportunity to see the situation on the ground and to interact with local interlocutors” and the EU looked forward to “continuing the dialogue with India on the situation in the region”.
Besides the EU envoy, the ambassadors of Austria, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland and Slovakia were in the second group of diplomats to be taken to Kashmir by the Indian government since the erstwhile state’s special status was revoked last August and it was split into two union territories.
The envoys of the EU states travelled to Kashmir just days before external affairs minister S Jaishankar’s visit to Munich for a security conference and to Brussels, where he is expected to engage with EU leaders on a range of issues, including the situation in Kashmir and India’s new citizenship law.
The inclusion of a dozen EU envoys in the delegation is also significant as the European Parliament is expected to vote on a resolution critical of the situation in Kashmir and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) late in March.
The resolution was debated in the European Parliament in January but a vote was put off, following lobbying by India and with an eye to ensuring the smooth holding of the India-EU Summit in Brussels on March 13.
42 days Yatra to begin on June 23
Jammu, Feb 14: Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu, Chairman, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), presided over the 37th Board Meeting held at Raj Bhavan here on Friday.
Regarding the duration and date of commencement of the Yatra 2020, based on the approach set out by the Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Committee, which had been set up to advise regarding the duration and schedule of future Yatras, the Board, keeping in view the foremost concern of the safety and security of the pilgrims, decided that a 42-days Yatra would commence on 23rd June, 2020, on the day of Jagan Nath Rath Yatra as per Hindu Calendar, and conclude on Shravan Purnima (Raksha Bandhan) on 3rd August, 2020.
The Board noted the steps taken by CEO for the registration of pilgrims through 442 designated branches of Punjab National Bank, Jammu and Kashmir Bank and YES Bank, located in 32 States and UTs, and directed him to take all the required steps to commence Advance Registration of pilgrims w.e.f. from 1st April 2020. Considering the success of Pilot Project of Online Registration of limited number of intending Yatris in 2019, the Board decided to increase the quota of Online Registration.
The Board further directed for wide publicity through the electronic and print media, informing the intending Yatris to timely secure the prescribed Compulsory Health Certificates issued by the Doctors/ Hospitals nominated by their home States or UTs and only thereafter proceed to seek Advance Registration from the nearest located designated Bank which would issue the pilgrim a Yatra Permit valid for the specified date and route. The Board also advised CEO to appeal to all the potential pilgrims to consult their doctors before embarking on the pilgrimage. The CEO shall also widely publicize that no person below the age of 13 years and above the age of 75 years shall be permitted to undertake the pilgrimage.
The Board directed the CEO to take timely steps for ensuring uninterrupted telecom connectivity in the Yatra area. Appreciating the important services rendered by the Langar Organizations, the Board looked forward to their continued support during the ensuing Yatra.
The Board directed the CEO to caution all potential pilgrims to particularly take into account the difficult climate and terrain in the high altitude region of the Yatra and prepare themselves fully before embarking on the pilgrimage. The Board also requested the intending pilgrims to make themselves physically fit for the arduous Yatra by taking regular walk and exercise. As in the past, the awareness campaign would be launched with the cooperation and support of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and all information relating to Yatra will be placed on the Board’s Website (www.Shriamarnathjishrine.com).
Noting the Chairman’s direction for sustained efforts being made to further improve the facilities to be provided to the pilgrims this year, the Board reviewed the Action Plan drawn up for the conduct of Yatra 2020, particularly the arrangements being made for providing medical care, sanitation facilities, installation of the railings at all vulnerable points along each of the two routes, measures being taken to preserve the environment of the Yatra area by ensuring removal of garbage in a scientific and environment friendly manner.
Instructions were also issued to ensure that the Yatra routes and camps remain plastic free and completely prohibited the entry of single use plastic.
Those present at the meeting included Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lt Governor, BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary and Members of the Board including Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj; D.C. Raina; Pt. Bhajan Sopori; Prof. Anita Billawaria; Dr. Sudershan Kumar; Dr. C.M. Seth and Prof. Vishwamurti Shastri. Bipul Pathak, Chief Executive Officer; Anup Kumar Soni, Additional Chief Executive Officer; and other senior officers of the Shrine Board also attended the meeting.
Shocker! Govt pays Rs 2000 as compensation to debt-ridden fruit growers
Srinagar, Feb 14: It was hard-earned savings of 15 years that 58-years-old Ghulam Mohammad invested to buy a small apple orchard in Baramulla.
For the last five years, the orchard was giving him enough returns that he thought of buying another one to diversify his horticulture business. His excitement, however, was short-lived when his entire orchard got damaged in November 7 snowfall.
What hurt him the most was the payment of 1500 as compensation for the losses he incurred. “For the last two months, I have been trying hard to rebuild what I have lost. My expenditure has crossed Rs two lakh. And then came a shocker when government released Rs 1500. Is it a kind of joke?” he asked.
This is just a trailer of `insensitivity’ that government has shown towards the farmers who lost everything in the devastating snowfall last year. Under National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) norms, Jammu and Kashmir government has started distributing Rs 2000 to farmers as compensation for their losses.
Officials of the Horticulture Department said an affected farmer is entitled to Rs 2000 compensation for each kanal of land. “Under the NDRF norms, a minimum Rs 2000 should be paid to the affected family,” they said.
Fruit growers, however reacted sharply saying the horticulture industry provides employment to 70 per cent of the Kashmir’s population and yet government is doing nothing to uplift it. “They (horticulture department) made assessment but did nothing to compensate growers,” said Fayaz Ahmad Malik, President, North Kashmir Fruit Growers and Dealers Association.
Malik said Rs 2000 is not even enough to repair the broken fruit tree. “We have to buy iron bolts, nails and ropes for every damaged tree. It costs us Rs 2000 per tree. Can Rs 2000 be a compensation for growers who suffered huge damages?” he asked.
President, North Kashmir Fruit Growers and Dealers Association noted that the government should have been sensitive enough to pay at least Rs 5,000 per broken tree. “A tree which yields fruits for Rupees one lakh for 15 years should at least be given Rs 10,000 as compensation,” Malik said.
According to Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers cum Dealers Union (KVFG), an umbrella body of all fruit growers associations, 80 percent of apple trees were uprooted due to the untimely heavy snowfall.
“Fruit orchards have suffered 90 percent damages. It would take at least 15 years for growers to find replacement for uprooted trees,” KVFG President Bashir Ahmad Basheer said.
Preliminary assessment conducted by the horticulture department revealed that 30 per cent of orchards suffered damages due to the snowfall.
Deputy Director of Horticulture department Javed Ahmad Bhat said Rs 2000 was not a compensation “but a kind of relief for growers.” “The department is currently in a process to ensure compensation to the affected farmers. We have appealed government for sanctioning various projects under which we can compensate the affected farmers,” he said.
8-phase polls for vacant 12,500 panchayat seats from Mar 5: CEO
Jammu, Feb 13: Election to over 12,500 panchayat seats in Jammu and Kashmir would be held in eight phases from March 5, the Union Territory’s Chief Electoral Officer Shailender Kumar said on Thursday.
Polling would be held from March 5 to March 20 and ballots would be used for casting votes, he said.
The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with immediate effect will the announcement of the bypoll schedule.
After taking into consideration all relevant factors and inputs from various stakeholders, the Jammu and Kashmir election authority has prepared the schedule for the bypolls to panchayat halqas and panch wards. Issuance of the first notification would be on February 15, Kumar said.
The first phase of the bypolls will be held on March 5, followed by second on March 7, third on March 9, fourth on March 12, fifth on March 14, sixth on March 16, seventh on March 18 and last on March 20, he said.
As per the schedule, the elections would be held for 25 vacant Panchayat Halqas and 768 vacant Panch Constituencies of 21 blocks of Kupwara district, 148 vacant Panchayat Halqas and 2163 vacant Panch Constituencies of 26 blocks of Baramulla district, 45 vacant Panchayat Halqas and 603 vacant Panch Constituencies of 9 blocks of Bandipora district, 41 vacant Panchayat Halqas and 685 vacant Panch Constituencies of 7 blocks of Ganderbal district, 9 vacant Panchayat Halqas and 155 vacant Panch Constituencies of 4 blocks of Srinagar district, 157 vacant Panchayat Halqas and 1941 vacant Panch Constituencies of 17 blocks of Budgam district, 151 vacant Panchayat Halqas and 1437 vacant Panch Constituencies of 11 blocks of Pulwama district, 73 vacant Panchayat Halqas and 742 vacant Panch Constituencies of 9 blocks of Shopian district, 103 vacant Panchayat Halqas and 968 vacant Panch Constituencies of 8 blocks of Ganderbal district, vacant Panchayat Halqas and 685 vacant Panch Constituencies of 7 blocks of Kulgam district and 135 vacant Panchayat Halqas and 1995 vacant Panch Constituencies of 16 blocks of Anantnag district. Thus, in Kashmir division elections to a total of 887 vacant Panchayat halqas and 11457 vacant Panch Constituencies of 128 blocks would be conducted.
In Jammu division, the elections would be held for 10 vacant Panchayat Halqas and 9 vacant Panch Constituencies of 11 blocks of Kishtwar district, 16 vacant Panchayat Halqas and 17 vacant Panch Constituencies of 17 blocks of Doda district, 10 vacant Panchayat Halqas and 19 vacant Panch Constituencies of 11 blocks of Ramban district, 16 vacant Panchayat Halqas and 15 vacant Panch Constituencies of 17 blocks of Udhampur district, 9 vacant Panchayat Halqas and 14 vacant Panch Constituencies of 12 blocks of Reasi district, 19 vacant Panchayat Halqas and 19 vacant Panch Constituencies of 19 blocks of Kathua district, 5 vacant Panchayat Halqas and 20 vacant Panch Constituencies of 9 blocks of Samba district, 15 vacant Panchayat Halqas and 25 vacant Panch Constituencies of 20 blocks of Jammu district, 16 vacant Panchayat Halqas and 26 vacant Panch Constituencies of 19 blocks of Rajouri district and 8 vacant Panchayat Halqas and 18 vacant Panch Constituencies of 11 blocks of Poonch district. Thus, in Jammu division elections to a total of 1011 vacant Panchayat halqas and 11639 vacant Panch Constituencies of 274 blocks would be conducted.
With the announcement of this schedule for conduct of Panchayat By-Elections, provisions of Model Code of Conduct have come into force with immediate effect. In this regard, control rooms have been established in all the districts for prompt action of any complaint.
According to schedule for holding Panchayat By-Elections 2020 in Panchayat Halqas and Panch Wards of J&K prepared by the Election Authority of J&K, for Phase-I the date of issuance of Gazette Notification would be 15-02-2020, last date for making nomination would be 22-02-20, date of scrutiny would be 24-02-2020, last date for withdrawal of candidature would be 26-02-2020 while 05-03-2020 would be the date of Poll wherever necessary.
For Phase-II the date of issuance of Gazette Notification would be 17-02-2020, last date for making nomination would be 24-02-2020, date of scrutiny would be 25-02-2020, last date for withdrawal of candidature would be 27-02-2020 while 07-03-2020 would be the date of Poll wherever necessary.
For Phase III, the date of issuance of Gazette Notification would be 19-02-2020, last date for making nomination would be 26-02-2020, date of scrutiny would be 27-02-2020, last date for withdrawal of candidature would be 29-02-2020 while 09-03-2020 would be the date of Poll wherever necessary.
For Phase IV, the date of issuance of Gazette Notification would be 22-02-2020, last date for making nomination would be 29-02-2020, date of scrutiny would be 02-03-2020, last date for withdrawal of candidature would be 04-03-2020 while 12-03-2020 would be the date of Poll wherever necessary.
For Phase V, the date of issuance of Gazette Notification would be 24-02-2020, last date for making nomination would be 02-03-2020, date of scrutiny would be 03-03-2020, last date for withdrawal of candidature would be 05-03-2020 while 14-03-2020 would be the date of Poll wherever necessary.
For Phase VI, the date of issuance of Gazette Notification would be 26-02-2020, last date for making nomination would be 04-03-2020, date of scrutiny would be 05-03-2020, last date for withdrawal of candidature would be 07-03-2020 while 16-03-2020 would be the date of Poll wherever necessary.
For Phase VII, the date of issuance of Gazette Notification would be 28-02-2020, last date for making nomination would be 06-03-2020, date of scrutiny would be 07-03-2020, last date for withdrawalof candidature would be 09-03-2020 while 18-03-2020 would be the date of Poll wherever necessary.
For Phase VIII, the date of issuance of Gazette Notification would be 29-02-2020, last date for making nomination would be 07-03-2020, date of scrutiny would be 09-03-2020, last date for withdrawal of candidature would be 11-03-2020 while 20-03-2020 would be the date of Poll wherever necessary.
The Polling Hours shall be from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm while the counting of votes shall be taken up on the day of poll unless notified otherwise, followed by announcement of the results.