Remain Vigilant and Proactive: DGP Reviews Security, CT Operations

Bandipora:In a high-level security review during his visit to Bandipora, DGP J&K Nalin Prabhat-IPS on Monday directed officers to maintain heightened vigilance and strengthen both kinetic and non-kinetic counter-terror operations, besides tightening action against drugs and anti-national activities.

DGP Prabhat visited Bandipora district to review the overall security, counter-terror (CT) operations – kinetic and non-kinetic, and law & order scenario in the district.

During the meeting, the DGP took a detailed review of the prevailing security situation with special focus on kinetic and non-kinetic CT operations, and initiatives to curb drug abuse and other criminal activities. He urged the officers to remain vigilant, disciplined, and proactive in their respective areas of responsibility.

DGP Prabhat emphasized the need to further intensify the drive against anti-national elements, drugs, and crime, directing officers to take strict and effective action against those involved in such activities.

He also stressed the importance of community policing and enhanced inter-agency coordination to strengthen public trust and ensure a peaceful and secure environment across the district.

He was accompanied by Special DG Coordination, PHQ J&K, Shri S.J.M. Gillani-IPS, and Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Shri V.K. Birdi-IPS.

The comprehensive security and law & order review meeting was held at the Conference Hall, DPL Bandipora, which was attended by SSP Bandipora Ajaz Ahmed Zargar-JKPS, Addl. SP Bandipora, all SDPOs, and Station House Officers of the district.