Remain alert, eliminate terrorism: Shah to SF

Jammu, Sep 1: Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the security scenario of Jammu and Kashmir in a meeting held in Jammu today. The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary, Director (IB), Chief Secretary & DGP of Jammu and Kashmir, heads of CAPFs, and other Senior Officers were present in the meeting.

Union Home Minister appreciated the efforts of the UT administration and security agencies for conducting the Shri Amarnath Yatra, 2025, peacefully. He emphasized the zero-tolerance policy against terrorism under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He instructed all security agencies to remain alert and operate in a coordinated manner to eliminate terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Amit Shah appreciated the pivotal role played by all the security forces in relief and rescue work in the recent flash floods of J&K, which helped in saving many lives. He assured full support of CAPFs in managing the natural calamities in J&K.

He said that the UT Government carried out the successful rescue operation very quickly and efficiently. More than 5000 people have been evacuated to safer places as a precaution. 17 teams of the NDRF and 23 Army columns, helicopters from the Indian Air Force, UTDRF, J&K Police, and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) personnel are still engaged in the entire operation and helping people. Health facilities and food arrangements have been made in relief camps by the UT government, and the situation will return to normal very soon.

Earlier on May 29, Shah had reviewed the security arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra during a late-night meeting held in Jammu.

He was briefed about the security measures for the yatra. The meeting was attended by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, J&K Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, and heads of various paramilitary forces, police, and intelligence agencies. Mr Shah arrived in Jammu yesterday evening on a two-day visit to the Union Territory. Home Minister will visit Poonch today to meet people affected by Pakistani shelling.