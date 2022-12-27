After Lionel Messi’s FIFA World Cup 2022 heroics, the Saudi Arabia government has stepped up its advertisement campaign featuring the Argentinian legend.

Advertisements on social media inviting tourists to ‘Experience Messi’s Favorite Spots in Saudi’ are again doing rounds.

“Lionel Messi wants you to unleash your inner thrill seeker and uncover the unimagined. Whether you travel to discover new things, old things, or just to awaken something new inside yourself, Saudi satisfies on all fronts. So what are you waiting for? Plan your adventure now!” the ad says.

Reloaded: Tourism ambassador Lionel Messi's invitation for Saudi Arabia visit 3

Saudi tourism ambassador and football legend Lionel Messi earlier this year had visited Jeddah’s historic area, as part of his visit to showcase the country’s burgeoning industry.

The Paris Saint-Germain and Argentine footballer, a family member and Leandro Paredes, a teammate at his club and national team, were hosted and accompanied by Princess Haifa Al-Saud, assistant minister of tourism.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi had recently been offered $1 million (Rs 8.2 crore) by Ahmed Al Barwani, an Omani lawyer and Member of Parliament, for the bisht he wore during the ceremony.

Barwani took to Twitter to place the offer. He wrote, “From the Sultanate of Oman, I congratulate you for winning the World Cup Qatar 2022. The Arabic Bisht is a symbol of chivalry and wisdom. I’m offering you a million dollars in return for that Bisht.”