Reliance Jio has hiked the prices of some of its popular prepaid plans meant for JioPhone users in India. The plans which receive hikes are Rs 155, Rs 185, and Rs 749. The Rs 749 prepaid plan of JioPhone will now cost Rs 899 for the users. Similarly, the Rs 155 and Rs 185 plans now cost Rs 186 and Rs 222 respectively.

The JioPhone prepaid plans have been mentioned below in detail for your convenience.

JioPhone Rs 186 Plan

This Prepaid plan offers a validity of 28 days to its users. The total data offered to the users is 28 GB at 1GB/day. The user also gets unlimited voice calls along with 100 SMS/day. The other features in the plan include a subscription to apps like JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud. Post the daily data quota users will experience a speed of 64kbps.

JioPhone Rs 222 Plan

This Prepaid plan offers a validity of 28 days to its users. The total data offered to the users is 56 GB at 2GB/day. The user also gets unlimited voice calls along with 100 SMS/day. The other features in the plan include subscriptions to apps like JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud. Post the daily data quota users will experience a speed of 64kbps.

JioPhone Rs 899 Plan

Reliance JioPhone Rs 899 Plan is valid for 12 cycles. Each cycle consists of 28 days. This means that the validity of the plan is 336 days (28 days x 12 cycles). The total data that is offered on the plan is 24 GB. For each circle or 28 days, users get 2 GB of data. If they exhaust the data allotted to them, the internet speed falls to 64 Kbps.

Users are also entitled to get unlimited voice calls to any network in India along with 50 SMS/ 28 days. The users also get free subscriptions to JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.