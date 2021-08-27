Reliance gets nod to start Covid-19 vaccine trials

In another boost for India’s ongoing drive to vaccinate all citizens against COVID-19, the government’s drug regulatory authority has now approved one more vaccine candidate for conducting clinical trials, reports Economic Times.

The Reliance Life Sciences has approached the drug regulator seeking approval for phase-1 clinical trials of its Covid-19 vaccine.

Developed by Reliance Life Sciences, the two-dose recombinant protein-based vaccine’s phase-1 clinical trials will aim to obtain reliable information on safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK), and mechanism of action of drugs to determine the maximum tolerated dose (MTD).

Hyderabad-based Biological E is also developing a recombinant protein-based vaccine.

Meanwhile, it should be noted that even as Reliance’s vaccine is still to begin trials, as many as six other vaccines have already received emergency use authorisation (EUA) in the country. Ahmedabad-based pharmaceutical major Zydus Cadila’s vaccine was the sixth and the latest vaccine to get the EUA last week.

The other vaccines to have an EUA in India include Serum Institute of India’s Covishield, Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, Russia’s Sputnik V, Moderna’s jab and J&J’s COVID vaccine.