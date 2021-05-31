Relaxation in ‘corona curfew’: KCCI appeals traders, public to adhere to Covid SOPs

Srinagar: As the markets reopened after ending of month=long lockdown and administration started the process of phase wise unlocking, Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) on Monday appealed to all members of the business community and general public to ensure adhering to Covid-19 appropriate behavior.

With ease in restrictions, the market was back to hustle and bustle much to the relief of all stakeholders who had been adversely impacted due to lockdown.

KCCI president Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad and general-secretary, Farooq Amin appealed public to be cautious and not complacent against the contagion of Covid-19 as it is not gone yet.

In order to ensure the curve is flattened and the spread of coronavirus is limited, KCCI urged all business stakeholders to get vaccinated, ensure physical distance in operating the business, wear masks, and ensure sanitization. It also appealed business establishments to comply with orders and health advisories of the administration in the battle against the Covid-19.

“The lifting of lockdown comes as a big relief for daily wagers, traders, transporters and shopkeepers and others impacted due to the Covid-19 triggered lockdown. To prevent the administration of necessity of resorting to lockdown the stakeholders and general public should demonstrate utmost caution in order to limit its impact on“our already devastated economy due to successive lockdowns,” the KCCI spokesperson said.

“We need to be smart and learn to live with the virus,” the spokesman said.

The onus, he said, is on micro level organizations, associations also as they need to ensure the Covid-19 appropriate behavior is followed in their zones.

Before April as the cases had started to recede and business was resuscitating, the carelessness with the precautions resulted in spike and the administration had to resort to lockdown.

“In Kashmir as the winter witness less business activities, the summers are expected to be its peak season. As the contagion still rages, KCCI urges people to cooperate to save lives and economy,” the spokesperson said.

