Reimposing lockdown: Kashmir admin to take final call soon

Srinagar: Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, P K Pole Saturday said that requests from various quarters including doctors and other sections of the society are continuously pouring, demanding re-imposing of lockdown in Kashmir and the final call will be taken by the government soon.

Divisional Commissioner told news agency KNO that demands are coming from various sections of the society including doctors, paramedics, traders and other sections of the society, who all want that the lockdown must be re-imposed.

“The final call will be taken by the competent authority soon. So far government has not taken any decision over the issue,” he said.

Kashmir is witnessing huge surge in COVID-19 cases. Doctors are baffled by a spate of Pneumonia cases being reported to the hospitals in the last one week.

Sources said that the divisional administration Kashmir has apprised the Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu and all his advisors about the demands that are coming from the cross section of society in the wake of rise in Covid-19 case and deaths due to the pandemic.

“The government led by LG is deliberating about the future strategy. So far no decision has been taken,” they said.

Earlier, in the day, Kashmir Traders and Manufactures Federation chief Muhammad Yasin Khan had said that if government decides to re-impose lockdown, the traders will support it fully.

Covid-19 is turning from bad to worse in Kashmir where each day hundreds of new cases are being reported.

The worst district is the entire Jammu and Kashmir is Srinagar, the summer capital where until Friday evening 1545 cases were detected of which 1,012 were active positive.

At 39 deaths, the district also has the highest number of COVID-19 losses.

What is baffling is that amid the daily spikes in the deadly infection, the government has ordered opening up of public parks and gardens besides also going ahead with Amarnath Yatra. (KNO inputs)