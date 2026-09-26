Regulatory Shift

The transition to the four new Labour Codes in Jammu and Kashmir is an important administrative exercise. However, its real test will lie in how effectively the new framework improves the everyday experience of workers and employers. The recent review chaired by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo is therefore noteworthy because it places implementation, rather than merely notification, at the centre of the process. Jammu and Kashmir has already notified rules under the Industrial Relations Code and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, while rules under the Code on Social Security and the Code on Wages are in the final stages. The remaining formalities should now be completed within the prescribed timelines so that the transition does not remain confined to government files. The four Codes consolidate 29 existing labour laws into a simplified framework, with the stated objectives of strengthening worker protection, improving industrial relations, expanding social security and facilitating ease of doing business. Such consolidation can reduce duplication and make compliance easier, but only if the rules are clear, accessible and consistently enforced. For workers, the most important issue will be whether the new system actually improves access to wages, social security, occupational safety and grievance redressal. Legal reform has little value if workers remain unaware of their rights or face complicated procedures when seeking remedies. The government should therefore accompany implementation with sustained awareness programmes, particularly for workers in the informal and unorganised sectors. Employers, especially small businesses and industrial units, will also need clear guidance on their responsibilities. Compliance should be firm but predictable. A transparent system in which requirements, timelines and penalties are clearly understood can encourage responsible employment practices without creating unnecessary uncertainty for businesses. The proposed shift towards digital compliance through the Shram Suvidha and Samadhan portals is another important opportunity. Digital systems can reduce paperwork, improve monitoring and provide workers and establishments with easier access to services. However, technology should simplify compliance rather than create another layer of difficulty. Adequate technical support, grievance tracking and assistance for establishments that are less digitally equipped will be necessary. The government should also ensure that data submitted through digital platforms is handled securely and that complaints are resolved within clearly defined timelines. The objections received on the draft rules under the Social Security and Wages Codes should be treated as an opportunity to improve the final framework. Stakeholder feedback can help identify practical difficulties before the rules are fully operational. The objective should not merely be to complete notification but to build a labour administration system that commands confidence among workers, employers and trade organisations. Jammu and Kashmir’s industrial ambitions also make effective labour governance particularly important. A stable and transparent labour environment can support investment, employment generation and industrial growth, while strong worker protections can contribute to healthier workplaces and better industrial relations. The two objectives are not contradictory; sustainable economic growth depends on a workforce that is protected and businesses that operate within predictable rules in the Union Territory.