Regional Conference concludes with adoption of ‘Behtar Nizam-e-Hakumat: Kashmir Aelamia’ resolution

SRINAGAR: The two-day Regional Conference on ‘Replication of Good Governance Practices in Union Territory of J&K concluded on Friday, here with the adoption of ‘BehtarNizam-e-Hakumat: Kashmir Aelamia’ resolution.

The valedictory session was chaired by Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, who also released ‘Behtar Nizam-e-Hakumat: Kashmir Aelamia’, in presence of Secretary DARPG, Sanjay Singh; Additional Secretary DARPG, V Srinivas; Joint Secretary DARPG NBS Rajput and DG IMPARD, SaurabhBhagat.

In his valedictory address, Advisor Bhatnagar said that this Conference will be setting an agenda for effective administration and good governance in J&K. He added that there are very important takeaways and many more positives encapsulated in the Kashmir resolution.

He asserted that lot of good thoughts and practices are already available but the thing is to adopt or replicate such practices for the larger good of the people of the Country.

The Advisor called on the young officers to adopt problem solving approach while dealing with the day-today issues and grievances of the people. He added that efficient delivery of public services and effective feedback mechanism are the touchstones of good governance.

Advisor Bhatnagar further highlighted that under the able leadership of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha several path breaking initiatives have been taken in J&K which transformed the good governance scene in the region.

In his address, he requested visiting DARPG team to provide platform to young officers of J&K in rest of country while organising such conferences.

Speaking during the valedictory session, Secretary DARPG, Sanjay Singh said that this conference had unique, credible, implementable principles and themes which were deliberated robustly by speakers during these two days. He added that these deliberations will be valuable in forming policies and their effective implementation on the ground level.

The conference later on unanimously adopted several deliberations in the form of resolution titled ‘BehtarNizam-e-Hakumat: Kashmir Aelamia’ which was read out by Additional Secretary DARPG, V.Srinivas on the occasion.

The main highlights of the resolution are:

1. The DARPG shall collaborate with Government of Jammu & Kashmir in developing a District Governance Index on the lines of the National Good Governance Index based on outcome and output indicators for improving the efficiency of Good Governance across Districts.

2. The DARPG shall collaborate with Government of Jammu & Kashmir for conducting capacity building programs for 2000 civil servants in Governance practices.

3. The DARPG shall collaborate with Government of Kashmir to conduct one National level conference and one Regional Conference in the period 2021-22.

For the Union Territory of Jammu &Kashmir:

1. To strengthen the sustained efforts to develop the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir as a model of administrative excellence using digital technology in implementation of welfare state programs.

2. To continue the sustained efforts for transparent accountable efficient and people-centric administration in the Union Territory of Jammu 8. Kashmir by promoting Jan Bhagidari.

3. To refine, consolidate and document the successful good governance initiatives of the Union Territory of Jammu &Kashmir like Back to Village Scheme and JK-IGRAMS for national dissemination.

4. To replicate the innovations and best practices in successful national governance so as to improve the ease of living and provide a clean and transparent people centric government to the UT of Jammu & Kashmir.

5. To continue the efforts for promoting e-Governance by use of e-Office and adopt version 7. 0 and move towards paperless Secretariat in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

6. To continue the efforts for capacity building and Personnel administration by formulating mid-career training programs and specific need based training programs for officials of the Union Territory of Jammu &Kashmir by collaboration between the National Centre for Good Governance, IMPARD and the Indian Institute of Public Administration, J&K regional branch.

7. To enable enhanced efficiency in decision making in Government of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir byprocess re-engineering, improved skill base and using technology as a force multiplier.

Earlier during the morning session, presentations on Administrative innovations in J&K on themes like ‘COVID-19 pandemic Management and Ayushman Bharat’by Additional Chief Secretary, Health & Medical Education, Atal Dulloo, Back to Village by Principal Secretary Information, Rohit Kansal and Panchayati Raj in J&K by Director Panchayat, Rakesh Sarangal were delivered by the respective officers.

The session was chaired by Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo.

Additional Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo while giving presentation on the implementation of Ayushman Bharat PM JAY /PMJAY SEHAT Scheme in J&K and COVID-19 pandemic Management in the UT, said that universal health coverage was extended to the people of J&K through PMJAY-SEHAT Scheme in terms of free-of-cost treatment in government/empanelled hospitals across the UT.

While talking about the COVID-19 Management in the UT, he provided the comparisons of covid data vis-a-vis infection rate, cases per million, recovery rate, mortality rate, positivity rate etc.

He informed that the Epidemic Curve was three times higher in second Covid wave than the first corona virus wave and added that the JK increased capacity in terms of beds, supply of medical oxygen, ICU beds and other logistics.

He said that one crore tests have been conducted so far in both the Covid waves in the UT and the administration is preparing for third Covid wave with more important innovations for Covid management.

Principal Secretary PDD, RohitKansal, who delivered a presentation on Back to Village (B2V) flag ship programme, remarked that B2V could be a role model for the rest of country wherein this unique initiative of J&K can be replicated across the country to strengthen grassroots democracy.

During the presentation, RohitKansal gave a description of three phases of the programme and added that the need of the programme was to strengthen and facilitate Panchayats across J&K, besides getting feedback and bridging gap between administration and the public.

The Principal Secretary also highlighted the contours of three versions of B2V, saying that the Phase-I was exploratory while Phase-II was PRI related programme and Phase-III of B2V was action driven.

He also maintained that the brand of uniqueness of the programme was that officers starting from top most level visited a village and spent one night and two days there and interacted with public on developmental aspects of their areas.

In the second technical session of the morning, presentations on Aspirational Districts were presented by former District Magistrates of Baramulla and Kupwara districts of J&K and District Magistrate of Goalpara district of Assam. This session was chaired by Mission Director, Aspirational Districts Programme of NitiAayog, Rakesh Ranjan.

Similarly, in the third technical session of morning, presentations on theme Innovation (Districts) under the topics Bleed with Pride by District Magistrate ofImphal East, Manipur, Recycle plastic waste for Road Construction by District Magistrate of Changlanag, Arunachal Pradesh, Smart Classes Initiative by District Magistrate of Anuppur, Madhya Pradesh,Chandauli Black Rice by District Magistrate of Mathura and PallePragathi App (Village Progress tracker App) by District Magistrate of Narayanpet, Telangana were delivered by the speakers. The session was chaired by DG IMPARD, SaurabhBhagat.

During the post-lunch session, presentations on the theme Annual Credit Plan by the District Magistrates of Kargil, Ladakh; Meerut, UP; Belagavi, Karnataka and Warangal, Telangana were delivered. The session was chaired by Joint Secretary, Department of Financial Services, B.K Sinha.

Similarly, in the pre-valedictory session of the conference, presentations on Swachh Bharat were delivered by Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, J&K, District Magistrates of Indore district of Madhya Pradesh and Godavari East district of Andhra Pradesh. The session was chaired and moderated by Additional Secretary, Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Arun Baroka.

As part of the conference, several interactive sessions were held in every module to provide participants an opportunity to attain better understanding of various topics covered in the programme.

On July 01, the two day Regional Conference was inaugurated by the Union Minister of State, PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr Jitendra Singh in presence of Lieutenant Governor of Union Territory of J&K, Manoj Sinha.

The Conference was organized by Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), Government of India in collaboration with the Government of Jammu & Kashmir.

The conference was organized with an aim to bring national and state level organizations on the same platform to share experiences in Administrative Innovations, Welfare Programs, Digital Governance, Citizen-Centric Governance and Capacity Building and Personnel Administration etc.

More than 700 delegates and officers from 10 States and Union Territories participated in the two day Conference officers both in person and through virtual mode.