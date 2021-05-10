Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Monitor News Bureau·
Kashmir
··1 min read

Refrain from posting ‘institutional info’ on social media, GMC Srinagar to doctors; establishes media-desk to dispel ‘misinformation’

Srinagar: Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar has established media desks alongside designating spokespersons aimed to ‘contain misinformation’ amid unprecedented COVID-19 situation.

In a circular, the Principal-cum-Dean GMC has impressed upon all the Doctors, Officers, officials of GMC Srinagar and its Associated Hospitals to “refrain from posting any Institutional information on any Social Media Networking site in order to avoid misunderstanding, panic, chaos and law and order situation among masses”.

The officers designated as spokespersons of GMC Srinagar and its Associated hospitals as per the circular include Dr. S.M. Salim Khan, Prof. & Head SPM & Nodal officer, Dr. Kanwageet Singh, Medical Superintendent SMHS, Dr. M. Salim Tak, Medical Superintendent CD hospital, Dr. Shabir A Siddique, Medical Superintendent LD Hospital, Dr. Jehangir Bakshi, Medical Superintendent Super Specialty Hospital, GB Pant/ Children, medical Superintendent Dr. Nazir H. Chowdhary, Dr. Suhail Miyan Medical Superintendent Bone & Joint Hospital, Kashmir Nursing Home, Dr. Asif A Khanday and Medical Superintendent and at Psychiatry Disease Hospital, Dr. Ajaz A. Baba, Medical Superintendent.


Next
COVID crisis: ‘Hire unemployed docs, paramedics on contract’, new DAK president to Govt
©2021 The Kashmir Monitor