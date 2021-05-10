Refrain from posting ‘institutional info’ on social media, GMC Srinagar to doctors; establishes media-desk to dispel ‘misinformation’

Srinagar: Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar has established media desks alongside designating spokespersons aimed to ‘contain misinformation’ amid unprecedented COVID-19 situation.

In a circular, the Principal-cum-Dean GMC has impressed upon all the Doctors, Officers, officials of GMC Srinagar and its Associated Hospitals to “refrain from posting any Institutional information on any Social Media Networking site in order to avoid misunderstanding, panic, chaos and law and order situation among masses”.

The officers designated as spokespersons of GMC Srinagar and its Associated hospitals as per the circular include Dr. S.M. Salim Khan, Prof. & Head SPM & Nodal officer, Dr. Kanwageet Singh, Medical Superintendent SMHS, Dr. M. Salim Tak, Medical Superintendent CD hospital, Dr. Shabir A Siddique, Medical Superintendent LD Hospital, Dr. Jehangir Bakshi, Medical Superintendent Super Specialty Hospital, GB Pant/ Children, medical Superintendent Dr. Nazir H. Chowdhary, Dr. Suhail Miyan Medical Superintendent Bone & Joint Hospital, Kashmir Nursing Home, Dr. Asif A Khanday and Medical Superintendent and at Psychiatry Disease Hospital, Dr. Ajaz A. Baba, Medical Superintendent.