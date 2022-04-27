New Delhi, April 27: Amid hike in fuel prices, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged the states to reduce value-added tax (VAT) on fuel in the national interest .

Citing an example, the Prime Minister said that the Union government decreased taxes on fuel and some states followed that but some didn’t.



“So, because of that, fuel prices are more in those states, which is impacting the people of the states. I am not criticising anyone but request Maharashtra, West Bengal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu to reduce VAT now and give benefits to people” PM Modi said.